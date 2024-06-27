Popular social media personality Oyemykke has joined the trending conversations about Verydarkman, Iyabo Ojo and billionaire Paulo

In a clip shared online, Oyemykke noted that of all the fracas happening online, it is Paulo's part in it that has left him stunned

He further shared that Tunde Ednut is the one backing Verydarkman's incessant attacks on Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla

Social media personality and entrepreneur Abisoye Olukoya Micheal, aka Oyemykke, recently stirred emotions online as he shared his two cents about the brawl between Iyabo Ojo and controversial activist Verydarkman.

In a trending clip, Oyemykke shared who he believes is the brains behind Verydarkman's constant attacks on Iyabo Ojo and her daughter.

Social media personality Oyemykke shares his thoughts about Verydarkman and his beef with Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paulo. Photo credit: @oyemykke/@verydarkblackman/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

He noted that he is even surprised that Iyabo Ojo's billionaire lover, Paulo Okoye, would choose to engage in online exchanges with Verydarkman.

Oyemykke further shared that Paulo's recent call for Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest and Tunde Ednut to choose between his friendship with them or the one they share with VDM was downgrading to his personality.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Tunde Ednut is VDM's enabler" - Oyemykke

After noting that Paulo getting in the ring with a personality like VDM was demeaning, he further called out famous blogger Tunde Ednut.

In his clip, Oyemykke claimed that the blogger is Verydarkman's biggest enabler. He went on to note that Tunde Ednut and VDM share a very close relationship.

He also called VDM Tunde Ednut's tool for attacking attacking people he doesn't like.

Watch Oyemykke's video below:

Reactions trail Oyemykke's video

Netizens react to Oyemykke's comments about VDM, Tunde Ednut, Paulo and Iyabo Ojo:

@dianamoposh:

"How can I like this 1m times You are too smart for this world."

@marimarsclothing_and_asooke:

"Oloriburuku ni tunde ati VDM."

@sunkanmi_omobolanle:

"Mi o gbo iku e omo iya mi."

@wild_misconceptions:

"We know this. Tunde is a typical 2 faced Yoruba man."

@mhorenike:

"There comes a time when you put aside your likeness for someone and say the dam truth…. How can someone be gassed up to the point of setting ring light to try and shame people that basically broke their backs for fame…"

@shyeman:

"Exactly what I’m saying since mohbad issue…. Na tunde dey give am hint. He will now post and caption “hmmmmm vdm dey think o” when he has already told vdm what to talk about!"

@ac_carey87:

"All this people supporting VDM saying he was defending his mother because she was insulting forgetting to know he did the insulting thing first."

@creamyjane07:

"Tunde is using vdm, Tunde has always used his page to insult people until they started taking down his page, he had to stop now another opportunity is to use VDM."

Paul Okoye calls out VDM

Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paul Okoye, had shown his grievance over the video VDM made about his woman.

The activist had called out the actress and accused her of gate-crashing Davido and Chioma's wedding.

While replying to the activist, Okoye blasted him and gave him some warning about the Nollywood actress.

Source: Legit.ng