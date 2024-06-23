Chivido 2024: New Photos of Chioma With Davido Trend Following Sophia’s Bombshell Revelations
- Nigerian celebrity couple Davido and Chioma are still making headlines over their upcoming wedding
- Recall that with only days to their big day, OBO’s babymama, Sophia Momodu, made bombshell revelations on social media
- Despite Sophia’s messy disclosure about the singer, new photos of Chioma with Davido surfaced on the internet
Nigerian celebrity couple Davido and Chioma’s upcoming Chivido 2024 wedding has continued to cause an online buzz.
Just recently, the DMW boss’ babymama, Sophia Momodu, raised more drama about the couple after she revealed that she was still sleeping with Davido in 2022 and that he stopped catering to their daughter, Imade when she decided to no longer make her body available to him.
Sophia’s online disclosure became the topic of discussion on social media, bringing more attention to Davido and Chioma’s wedding, which will take place on June 25, 2024.
Chivido 2024: Lady claims she doesn’t wish to be in Chioma’s shoes, causes stir, “U can’t afford it”
Shortly after Sophia’s messy claims trended, new, loved-up photos of Chioma with Davido started to make the rounds. One of the singer’s associates, Ubi Franklin, took to his official Instagram page to share some of their snaps. Chioma was noticed to be wearing a pendant of her late son, Ifeanyi, on her neck.
In his caption, he wrote:
“Holiday started yesterday ❤️ #CHIVIDO2024”
See his post below:
See more photos of the couple below:
Netizens react to Davido and Chioma’s new photos
Read what some social media users had to say about Davido and Chioma’s photos below:
damorningstar101:
“That necklace on her neck if you know you know .”
Precymal:
“Awww.. that's Ify's image on his mum's neck. This is so emotional .”
joyful_joy122:
“That pendant is Ifeanyi am seeing! Favorite couple.”
calm_michika_zira:
“It's her chain for me, see the pendant of ifeanyi of blessed memory.”
Gucikuci:
“Ify... mummy and daddy are better and happy.”
udyhazel:
“Her boy on her neck ❤️.”
needlesbykay_:
“Awww chi wearing ify on her neck, that’s everything. Sis enjoy ur wedding, we will be watching from Instagram.”
Chibaeofficial1:
“Everybody running kititititi make una get energy to continue pushing them till they are old.”
Felix_trillion_:
“Wedding of the century .”
Franklilx:
“Love always win.”
Davido's dad lands in private jet for son's wedding
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido announced on social media that his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, had arrived in Lagos for his wedding.
With only two days to the big event, the Grammy-nominated music star took to his official social media pages to share videos of his billionaire father landing from his jet for the nuptials.
In one of his posts, the door of his father’s private jet, one of the biggest in the world, was left open for the billionaire to disembark.
