Hours after Nigerian brand influencer and fashion connoisseur Sophia Momodu released a series of documents where she indicted her ex-lover, the singer Davido responds

One of the Chivido fan pages created to help promote the upcoming wedding reacted to Sophia's bombshell revelations

A post was shared on the page with the comment "Endurance Pro Max" Sophia's baby daddy, Davido, reacted to the comment by clicking the like button

All is not well between Nigerian singer David Adeleke and his ex-lover, Sophia Momodu. Hours after Davido dragged his baby mama to court for joint custody of their daughter, Imade, the fashion connoisseur, fires back.

Legit.ng earlier reported a series of documents that were published by Sophia Momodu, where she made several shocking revelations about her relationship with Davido and how the singer stopped caring for his daughter, Imade, once she denied him access to her body.

Singer Davido has shared his thoughts about his baby mama's recent public back lash after he dragged her to court. Photo credit: @davido/@thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Sophia's publication is coming days before Davido's upcoming wedding with Chioma.

After her publication went viral, the singer reacted to Sophia's publication in the most subtle manner.

Davido likes post mocking Sophia

Barely two hours after Sophia's legal team released a seven-point document about Davido's relationship with their principal, the singer responded.

Davido responded via one of the Chivido fan pages created to promote his upcoming wedding.

The fan page shared a post mocking Sophia for maintaining a sexual relationship with Davido despite knowing he was publicly dating Chioma.

The Unavailable crooner reacted to the post by liking the comment, "Endurance Pro Max."

See the viral post below:

Comments trail Davido's reaction to Sophia's tell-it-all publication

Here are some of the comments that trailed Davido's reaction to Sophia's bombshell publications:

@omagoodheart:

"So you agreed to be dating a man that came on BB 9ja 2018 and announced to the world that he has a girl friend called chef chi , threw a big party for her , engaged her , had a son with her and you were still in the background dating him as what? Side chic? You owe the main woman an apology for dating her man secretly."

@adauzee:

"My idol use her hold body till he reconciled with his chom chom."

@roseokpo:

"After a man said he only gave you lift,you still go back to him? Now we know the real endurance and the one who has low self esteem because he.ll no I am not going back to any man who has shown one woman to the world."

@funky_precious1:

"Ewo Davido liked this o Jesus my fave ooo."

@tough_kala:

"Aunty wey them use take hold body till we reconcile with “our wife Chiomaaa”in Nikos voicedelulu is the solulu."

@gistforum9ja:

"Claiming endurance for someone who has NEVER claimed you is wild. Who is the real Endurance now??"

@iam_amyzon:

"I cover this wedding with the blood of Jesus Amen."

@keurdebull:

"They never claim you as Gf but you be giving dating dates."

@adauzee:

"Zero self Worth ... imagine claiming a man that has been open about the love he has for Chioma... chaiiii!!!"

@ebynedu:

"I dey shame for girl...she wan break Internet come break leg."

