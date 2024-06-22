Davido Reacts to Sophia Momodu’s Bombshell Revelation About Them Being Bedmates: “Endurance Pro Max”
- Hours after Nigerian brand influencer and fashion connoisseur Sophia Momodu released a series of documents where she indicted her ex-lover, the singer Davido responds
- One of the Chivido fan pages created to help promote the upcoming wedding reacted to Sophia's bombshell revelations
- A post was shared on the page with the comment "Endurance Pro Max" Sophia's baby daddy, Davido, reacted to the comment by clicking the like button
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
All is not well between Nigerian singer David Adeleke and his ex-lover, Sophia Momodu. Hours after Davido dragged his baby mama to court for joint custody of their daughter, Imade, the fashion connoisseur, fires back.
Legit.ng earlier reported a series of documents that were published by Sophia Momodu, where she made several shocking revelations about her relationship with Davido and how the singer stopped caring for his daughter, Imade, once she denied him access to her body.
"Davido stopped paying Imade's fees after I stopped sleeping with him in 2022": Sophia Momodu spills
Sophia's publication is coming days before Davido's upcoming wedding with Chioma.
After her publication went viral, the singer reacted to Sophia's publication in the most subtle manner.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Davido likes post mocking Sophia
Barely two hours after Sophia's legal team released a seven-point document about Davido's relationship with their principal, the singer responded.
Davido responded via one of the Chivido fan pages created to promote his upcoming wedding.
The fan page shared a post mocking Sophia for maintaining a sexual relationship with Davido despite knowing he was publicly dating Chioma.
The Unavailable crooner reacted to the post by liking the comment, "Endurance Pro Max."
See the viral post below:
Comments trail Davido's reaction to Sophia's tell-it-all publication
Here are some of the comments that trailed Davido's reaction to Sophia's bombshell publications:
Club video of Chioma twerking and grinding on Davido during a special request goes viral, fans react
@omagoodheart:
"So you agreed to be dating a man that came on BB 9ja 2018 and announced to the world that he has a girl friend called chef chi , threw a big party for her , engaged her , had a son with her and you were still in the background dating him as what? Side chic? You owe the main woman an apology for dating her man secretly."
@adauzee:
"My idol use her hold body till he reconciled with his chom chom."
@roseokpo:
"After a man said he only gave you lift,you still go back to him? Now we know the real endurance and the one who has low self esteem because he.ll no I am not going back to any man who has shown one woman to the world."
@funky_precious1:
"Ewo Davido liked this o Jesus my fave ooo."
@tough_kala:
"Aunty wey them use take hold body till we reconcile with “our wife Chiomaaa”in Nikos voicedelulu is the solulu."
@gistforum9ja:
"Claiming endurance for someone who has NEVER claimed you is wild. Who is the real Endurance now??"
@iam_amyzon:
"I cover this wedding with the blood of Jesus Amen."
@keurdebull:
"They never claim you as Gf but you be giving dating dates."
@adauzee:
"Zero self Worth ... imagine claiming a man that has been open about the love he has for Chioma... chaiiii!!!"
@ebynedu:
"I dey shame for girl...she wan break Internet come break leg."
Imade says she’s been disappointed at Davido
Legit.ng earlier reported that Imade had stirred up discussions on social media over a lengthy message she wrote.
Imade's mother, Sophia Momodu, shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp message Imade sent to her grandmother, noting how Davido wasn't there when she needed him.
The message spread on social media and sparked mixed reactions from many netizens who dropped hot takes.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Oke-Hortons Nosa (Senior entertainment editor) Oke-Hortons Nosa is a senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of Politics and Governance 2016 (KWASU), M.sc MILD (UNILAG). In 2022, I acquired a certificate in Digital publishing and advanced networking skills. I used to be a sports show presenter at KOKO. Previous work experience with Hortielaurieblogspot and KOKO.ng, culminating in over 7 years of work experience. Email: oke-hortons@corp.legit.ng