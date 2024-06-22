Over the last few days, the Nigerian social media space has been buzzing since reports about Davido and Chioma's upcoming wedding went viral

The couple were recently sighted at a restaurant in Lagos with their friends, hanging out days before their wedding procession kicks off fully

In the trending clips, Davido's wife-to-be, Chioma, was seen asking her friends how it feels being granted the privilege to be a bridesmaid at her wedding

One of Nigeria's most famous Afrobeats stars, Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido, is finally set to marry his longtime partner, Chioma Rowland.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the invitation for Davido and Chioma's wedding leaked on social media.

Many netizens have been captivated by a recent clip of the couple taking their friends out on a dinner date days before the wedding.

A comment Davido's partner made in the viral clip while they were out with their friends was one of the biggest highlights of the dinner date.

Bridesmaid and privileges

In the viral clip, the singer's wife-to-be is heard asking her friends, including Davido's cousin, how it feels to be granted the privilege of being one of her bridesmaids.

The trending video got people talking, noting that the comment sounds out of order.

Watch the trending clip below:

Reactions trail Chioma's comment

Here are some of the comments that trail Chef Chi's video asking her friends how it feels being one of her bridesmaids:

@the_poshlady:

"How do u guys feel about the privilege of my brides maids"? As per u be who? If only David will be a faithful hubby, I for dey awwwn, but na renewed Endurance for Chi."

@imanimaritim:

"I hope he will stop cheating."

@browniwales:

"Mrs Davido is too clean cute wife of our biggest artist in Africa. grey hair kpekus fans are crying everywhere I love the way God shock them."

@beyondstylee_collection:

"That’s what friends do, nothing serious."

@exclusive_oracle:

"Never heard her talk before sha .... God has gone ahead .. wishing her a beautiful home."

@ijeoma.nwankpa:

"She is so confident, I am loving it."

@vickyamy28:

"Too pretty we barely see Chioma talking."

@teebrite:

"It's not that deep, friends jokingly shades each other."

@turay8260:

"E shock them grandma fans."

@naija_rich_kids:

"She’s looking so hot."

@_tabithatee:

"Too clean Mrs David Adeleke incoming."

