Amid the buzz surrounding the wedding between Davido and his partner Chioma, a video posted online by the singer's ex-lover, Sophia Momodu, has gone viral

Some hours after Davido posted the pre-wedding photos for Chivido 2024 on his page, his ex-lover took to her TikTok handle to drop a video of herself with a song of choice

Recall that Legit.ng had reported some documents were published by Sophia Momodu where she revealed she was in a private relationship with Davido while he was with Chioma

The buzz surrounding the upcoming wedding between Nigerian singer David Adeleke and his wife-to-be, Chioma Rowland, has been deafening.

Everywhere you turn on social media, you see images from the power couple's wedding and the preparation for it.

A video posted online Sophia Momodu barely a hour after her ex-lover, Davido's pre-wedding photos emerged online has sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: @davido/@thesophiamomodu

Hours after Davido shared the first photos from his pre-wedding shoot on his page, his ex-lover and baby mama, Sophia Momodu, reacted interestingly.

Sophia Momodu post an unusual video online

Recall that days before his wedding, Davido had dragged Sophia to court to seek joint custody of their daughter, Imade.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Sophia released a court document where she claimed to have been in a sexual relationship with Davido. At the same time, he was publicly dating Chioma and had a child together.

Sophia Momodu's video came hours after Davido dropped his pre-wedding images, and the music used in the background of the clip has people talking.

See the viral clip below:

Netizens react to Sophia Momodu's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Sophia Momodu's video:

@jemcybaby:

"Is she in charge of the Aso-Ebi."

@okpan_ofejiro:

"Is she supposed to be bothered before??? "

@aisha_yahaya_zakari:

"My gal forever unbothered period."

@blessing_smiley:

"Why are y’all after this lady, what did she do wrong?"

@thetundeoflala:

"Team Sophie."

@zioncassandra:

"Eyah I come, dey pity her chaiii."

@thaworldbanana:

"You guys need to leave this girl alone! I just don’t know what she did wrong."

@faizehi:

"You are human and will definitely feel SMH. Just relax, settle your case out of court, reach an agreement, and move on. Yours will come for sure."

@kim_lyn_ber:

"Not everything is shade she is just doing her business. More grease to her elbow. I like her."

@ruthlala05:

"Sophia no kuku send una papa at the mention of the name Sophia every other chioma must bow."

Imade says she’s been disappointed at Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Imade had stirred up discussions on social media over a lengthy message she wrote.

Imade's mother, Sophia Momodu, shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp message Imade sent to her grandmother, noting how Davido wasn't there when she needed him.

The message spread on social media and sparked mixed reactions from many netizens who dropped hot takes.

