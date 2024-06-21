Ubi Franklin has broken his silence amid preparations towards Davido and Chioma's grand wedding

The talent manager, whom Davido once referred to as his nanny, excitedly announced the unusual outfit he would be rocking to the wedding

Ubi Franklin's comment has stirred hilarious reactions from netizens, as many praised him for standing by Chioma

Popular talent manager Ubi Franklin is one of the celebrities anticipating singer David Adeleke Davido and Chioma Rowland's elaborate wedding, which is scheduled for June 25.

Ubi, who shares a close bond with Davido and Chioma, expressed his excitement ahead of the big day in an Instagram story post and revealed his outfit for the day.

Ubi Franklin reacts to Davido and Chioma's wedding. Credit: @ubifranklinofficial @davido

Source: Instagram

The talent manager joked about rocking a female headgear known as Gele to the wedding.

"I dey wear Gele on Tuesday o, my brother and sister are getting married," he wrote.

See a screenshot of Ubi Franklin's post below:

Legit.ng recently reported that Davido and Chioma also visited Amaju Pinnick's residence, where they met Jude Okoye's family.

What people are saying about Ubi Franklin's outfit

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

shellyfavoured:

"I Im even shopping for a nice outfit as i will be attending from home."

ezinnestan:

"He deserves it biko!!!he’s a real one stood by chioma all through."

e_cryptoqueen:

"E reach to wear my brother . Congratulations my people."

o_b_e_l_e_m:

"All the online fights,quarrels , plus prayers I’ve done for teamchivido, wedding is just by the corner no invite."

its_nuella_01:

"I Dey imagine chi and her glam team ooo."

officialmissmabelleed:

"This Tuesday is not for the weak."

francisca_harry:

"Omo this street will be too slippery for haters."

thee_orma:

"I don go follow Israel should incase you forget to post any clip."

orok__:

"I’m calling in sick NO WORK! na me and IG on that day."

Davido confirms wedding

Davido warmed the hearts of many as he announced preparations towards his wedding with Chioma.

This was after Stella Dimoko Korkus announced that a close source told her about the wedding.

In a trending video online, Davido was spotted with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega as they conversed with friends about his event.

Source: Legit.ng