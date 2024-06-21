Nigerian singer Davido and Chioma's wedding have continued to be the talk of the town as a recent video showed off the luxury cars exclusively for the D-day

Cubana Chiefpriest, a close friend of the couple, made a video of the parked 2 white Rolls Royce set for the singer's wedding

The nightlife entrepreneur further talked about how enemies tried to come between the celebrated lovebirds, generating reactions online

Preparations are massively going on for Nigerian singer Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland's wedding.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido and the mother of twins have landed in Nigeria to finalize all plans ahead of their big day.

Cubana Chiefpriest showed off 3 Royce Rolls for Davido and Chioma's wedding. Credit: @davido, @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The former DMW executive was seen in the company of his friends, Cubana Chiefpriest, Ubi Franklin, and others as they celebrated the joy to come on June 25th.

Cubana Cheifpriest displays 3 Royce Rolls

The socialite known to be active and excessively hyped towards the success of Davido and his wife's wedding shared a video of three white Rolls Royce parked in the singer's compound.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He revealed that the luxury vehicles will be used on the D-day for the musician's love ceremony.

Further into the video, he is seen toasting the pair's love story and mentioning how many tried to separate them, but God's will prevailed.

"We are rolling on a Rolls Royce.

"Yoruba steps out and says I am coming down to Imo to pick an amazing fruit, and it's happening. They fought it, they tried to stop it, they did everything possible to end it, but the will of God came through".

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the three Royce Rolls

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below;

ann_cancook:

"It’s the Excessive steeze for me."

serwaa_anuforo:

"The biggest wedding out of Nigeria chivido."

osho.steam_30bg:

"CHIVIDO2024 !!!! We active !!!"

arashowpartiessandeventss:

"It’s Going to be a success and everlasting union in Jesus."

spicychic_1:

"Aww @thechefchi my sister looking all Radiant forget Imo state get good womeN."

naomeediva:

"Dear Chioma, Davido's dearest love, I want you to know that, there are people, ladies and gentlemen who are genuinely happy for you, for staying strong with your man regardless of all that's happened, we are praying for your union, that nothing should ever come in between,you and our favorite OBO, for what God has joined together... let them cryyyyyy all they want, this beautiful marriage is here to stay. Amen."

meekmoses1:

"Did he say 2,3 Rolls Royce on the finger omo we will never be poor. 001 world Best."

preciousubani_:

"See as body de sweet me this one pass God when, it’s God NOW."

officialdbg:

"God blessed family already… no evil day stop this kind thing. Even evil day fear for his capabilities shame."

official_dorofrank:

"We no wan see any FC for this wedding… make una wait for una Popsy day."

theovieoflagos:

"Chioma is who she thinks she is. Omor natural black beauty with no wahala. David is lucky mehn."

aramideskitchen:

"Getting married to one, dragging the other to court, this life no balance."

mommy_chizzy:

"The God of wonders keep disappointing their enemies . God is soo wonderful , El Roi the God that sees David, chioma and their twins is still on His mighty throne watching over this household forever in Jesus name amen."

Davido confirms he's getting married to Chioma

Davido Adeleke warmed the hearts of many as he announced preparations towards his wedding with Chioma.

Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality Stella Dimoko Korkus announced that a close source told her about the wedding.

In a trending video online, Davido was spotted with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega as they conversed with friends about his event.

Source: Legit.ng