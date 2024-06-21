Davido has taken legal action against his colleague Dammy Krane over defamation of character

The DMW label boss, through his legal team, issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Dammy Krane to retract the offensive publication he made against Davido

The letter from Davido's lawyers has since gone viral, with many applauding the singer for finally taking action against Dammy Krane

Music star David Adeleke Davido's lawyers have sprung to action after a tweet from singer Oyindamola Emmanuel, also known as Dammy Krane, about the DMW boss ahead of his wedding went viral.

Recall that Dammy Krane, who had repeatedly dragged Davido, slammed the singer's upcoming wedding and proceeded to call him a cheat and a murderer.

Davido takes legal action against Dammy Krane.

Source: Instagram

Davido's lawyers write to Dammy Krane

Barely hours after the tweet went viral, Davido's new lawyers, Ojukwu Chikaosolu and Co., issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Dammy Krane in a viral letter to retract the tweet and cease defaming the singer.

According to the letter, Dammy Krane would be sued and liable for damages if he failed to comply.

See the letters below:

Netizens react as Davido's lawyers write to Dammy Krane

See the comments below:

semedeeloho9:

"pls what's the new lawyer handle."

bebesparks:

"Better lawyer don land."

mylovelife7148:

"Shey this one go get peace of mind do wedding do. I even understand him sueing dammy. From Sophia to dammy. Nah you wan use wedding pepper people nah you no still get peace of mind."

amandasignatures:

"This is a lawyer no be that one that just want to keep jumping from jet to jet."

elendujoy:

"This our new lawyer is very active..I like that.enough is enough."

achiever_official:

"This DAVIDO new lawyer Dey work well."

annyenigma94:

"I love this, this new lawyer Dey show workings."

melisamikky:

"Nor be cho cho show working new lawyer dy work."

Davido threatens Dammy Krane for mocking him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido reacted to Dammy Krane's post in which he taunted him with his crying video.

Dammy Krane had been on the neck of the 'Aye' crooner for a while, claiming OBO owed him money.

In his response, Davido warned him to go peacefully if he didn't want any issues with him, and he also promised to show him he had the final say.

