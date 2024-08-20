Since Bobrisky's return from prison, the media personality has been giving fans premium content back-to-back

The crossdresser shared a recent mermaid post that brought the heat on the internet, and many could not stop gushing over it

He shocked fans further after he shared a behind the scene post of the shoot, which sent netizens into a state of hysteria

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okunneye, aka Bobrisky, who recently broke the internet following his return from KiriKiri, is back again making headlines.

It is no longer news that the social media personality and crossdresser was on Friday morning, April 12, 2024, sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Bobrisky posts funny shoot BTS. Credit: @bobriksy222

Source: Instagram

After returning, he continued posting sizzling hot fashion content and turned up the heat. A recent mermaid costume post on Bob's page got many of his fans impressed.

While many wondered how the images came out perfectly, Bob shared a chaotic behind-the-scenes video.

Watch the video here:

How peeps reacted to Bobrisky's post

Netizens reacted to Bobrisky's mermaid costume pohotoshoot. Here are some of the thoughts below:

@ThatUrhoboGirl:

"See as water dey avoid am."

@scad_official:

"I thought he’d be calm after doing the times in Kirikiri. Seems he switched to a higher gear now."

@Nwafresh:

"Dey for leave this boy inside that prison small for another 6 months."

@Jessica_Egbedi:

"Make una hold Ikorodu Ariel oo before water carry him/her away."

@_DeejustDee:

"Those are bre**ts o abi how the thing take puff out like that."

@officialnald:

"Some times all the water no dey respond when needed, just carry the werey."

@kjlyrics01:

"As Nigeria government no know wetn to do, the water suppose do the needful."

@iamelijarh:

"Any day I have the opportunity to meet this shehim, I go first drag him preeq,make him mind Dey."

Bobrisky’s friend flies from Dubai to Lagos

Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, made waves on social media following reports of his yet-to-be release.

A young woman reported to be Bob's friend was seen on a flight reportedly from Dubai as she flew down to Lagos, Nigeria.

As she hinted at his release, the lady revealed that she was entering the country to pick up her friend Bobrisky.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng