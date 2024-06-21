Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has resumed dragging label owner Davido and has called him names

Oyindamola Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane, initially accused Davido of owing him following their successful collaboration on the song 'Pere'

This time, he takes to social media to slam the singer's upcoming wedding and proceeds to call him a cheat and a murderer

Just days after Davido announced his upcoming wedding to Chioma and made things official on Instagram, his rival, Oyindamola Emmanuel, also known as Dammy Krane, is back calling him out.

It began when Dammy Krane called out Davido in 2022 over unpaid debt. The singer pleaded openly with Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, and cited his daughter's unpaid school fees as his reason.

Dammy krane says DMW boss Davido won't have peace. Credit: @dammykrane_worldstar, @davido

This is not the first time David has been called out, but Dammy Krans is not relenting in his effort to bring down the multi-award-winning singer.

"She caught you cheating" - Dammy Krane tells Davido

Dammy Krane has inside that the only reason Davido is locking things down with Chioma is because she caught him cheating.

He also added that he could only enjoy his money but never have peace in his life.

See Dammy Krane's Tweet here:

Here is how Nigerians reacted

Some Nigerians have given their hot takes regarding Dammy Krane's new post. See some below:

@Officialikenna:

"If them put ikorodu transformer wey dey explode every 3 days for your body. You no fit still blow. Go learn tailor jeje before its too late."

@tentoes_s:

"Unnecessary."

@Vi60244Vincent:

"You no dey shame portable wey you first dey music industry don first you buy house and you no get block na to dey find Davido make he give you life, your life don spoil Omo ale."

@OZumnan20186:

"Even you @dammy_krane way people no the see you for top chart u the here the cho cho cho oga u are a failure go fight for your career."

@thestar_kella:

"You have no idea what your fav did to this young man."

@yes_am_adababy:

"Is he ok mentally?? Someone should please check up on him."

@oluwadamilare_xiv:

"Bruh needs to be admitted at this point."

Davido threatens Dammy Krane for mocking him

Davido reacts to the post made by Dammy Krane, in which he taunts him with his crying video.

Dammy Krane had been on the neck of the 'Aye' crooner for a while, claiming OBO owed him money.

In his response, Davido warned him to go peacefully if he didn't want any issues with him, and he also promised to show him he had the final say.

