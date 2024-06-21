Nearly a year after Mohbad’s death, a Nigerian man has taken to social media to denounce him

In a video making the rounds, a young man was seen destroying a picture frame of the late singer while explaining himself

The video triggered a series of reactions, with some netizens understanding why the former fan took those steps

Late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad, appears to now be losing fans nearly a year after his death.

Just recently, Legit.ng spotted a video on Instagram posted by @wahalanetwork, and it showed a young man denouncing the late singer.

In the viral clip, the youngster was heard crying while announcing that he was no longer Mohbad’s fan. Not stopping there, he walked over to a wall where the deceased singer’s picture frame was hanging and proceeded to destroy it.

The crying man then explained that he was no longer a fan of the late singer because he was always in low spirits over his tragic demise. According to him, there was a lot of drama surrounding Mohbad’s death, with people questioning his son’s paternity, and he decided to stop letting such things bother him.

See the video below:

Netizens react as man denounces Mohbad

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens over the man who announced that he was no longer Mohbad’s fan. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

shindaracrown0:

“That’s because most of u start loving him when he died if u don sabi imole since dj muse days like my comment ️❤️ forever imolenization cause pressure still plenty ️ rest on champ❤.”

ydk_olalekan:

“If you’re truly Imole fan you go understand the pain❤️#restinpeaceimole.”

Iampwetty_58:

“I understand the pain but you don’t have to go this far Imole everyone is in pain ”

2surebabe:

“Is understandable. Even though family has moved on, if you're to grieve him, please move on. RIP Imole .”

draymodray:

“Was I the only one who cried over the untimely death of mohbad? I mean I cried like a baby. I know his in heaven but I pray he gets Justice .”

spencerrcash:

“But you do hang 2pac banner Abi werey .”

ka_mayowa:

“I think about him everyday like what could have become of him if he didn’t die.”

Nikkie_shugar:

“Who send u bfore ?? elesin .”

Pathologist gives update on autopsy report

Efforts to ascertain the cause of death of the popular Nigerian Singer Mohbad have been proved abortive.

This is so as the forensic Scientist and pathologist from LASUTH, Prof. Abiodun Osiyemi, disclosed that the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death is inconclusive.

Prof. Osiyemi told the coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, that the decomposed body and the drugs administered to the late Mohbad before he died made the report inconclusive.

Source: Legit.ng