Church Members Rush to ‘Tap God’s Blessing’ from Their Pastor’s Car, Generates Reactions from People
- In a viral video, churchgoers eagerly rush to tap into God’s blessings from their pastor’s car
- Pastor Ebuka Anozie Obi is seen cruising in his vehicle, flanked by security escorts who try to keep the enthusiastic members at bay
- The video has sparked diverse reactions on social media from people who spoke about Nigeria’s religious inclination
In a captivating video that has taken social media by storm, fervent church members swarm around their pastor’s car, eager to tap into God’s blessings.
Pastor Ebuka Anozie Obi, in his vehicle, is flanked by security escorts who valiantly shield him from the enthusiastic crowd.
The scene unfolds as a spirited dance between faith and fervor, leaving viewers with mixed emotions.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Ms_leemart said:
“The problem is some people now worship man of God more than God himself.”
Mayorsoj said:
“As Tapswap neva pay, na to tap pastor car.”
Thefoodnetworknig2 said:
“Na why Jesus talked about idol worshipping for Bible be this… He know say some of una na goats, mehhh!”
Iam_bmodel said:
“Imagine seeing your babe rushing to touch someone’s car so she can be free from what ever that is happening to him or her. Which other red canopy pass that one?”
Ramatu__sani said:
“We are in trouble in this country because of religion.”
Mz_nomso said:
“Be happy that your family members are not disgraceful.”
Empress_chioma_osahenruwen said:
“Na church go scatter this country las las sweti be this.”
Man chooses ₦10 million over prayer
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a surprising turn of events, a video surfaced on social media showing a Nigerian man’s preference for ₦10 million naira over a prayer from the revered Pastor Adeboye.
The clip, which quickly spread across various social media networks, featured the man being questioned about his choice between the substantial cash amount and a personal prayer from Pastor E.A. Adeboye.
With no delay, he expressed his inclination towards the financial gain rather than the spiritual leader’s prayer.
In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that an X social media influencer, Shola, has shared why he stopped going to church.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.