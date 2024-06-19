In a viral video, churchgoers eagerly rush to tap into God’s blessings from their pastor’s car

Pastor Ebuka Anozie Obi is seen cruising in his vehicle, flanked by security escorts who try to keep the enthusiastic members at bay

The video has sparked diverse reactions on social media from people who spoke about Nigeria’s religious inclination

In a captivating video that has taken social media by storm, fervent church members swarm around their pastor’s car, eager to tap into God’s blessings.

Pastor Ebuka Anozie Obi, in his vehicle, is flanked by security escorts who valiantly shield him from the enthusiastic crowd.

The scene unfolds as a spirited dance between faith and fervor, leaving viewers with mixed emotions.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ms_leemart said:

“The problem is some people now worship man of God more than God himself.”

Mayorsoj said:

“As Tapswap neva pay, na to tap pastor car.”

Thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“Na why Jesus talked about idol worshipping for Bible be this… He know say some of una na goats, mehhh!”

Iam_bmodel said:

“Imagine seeing your babe rushing to touch someone’s car so she can be free from what ever that is happening to him or her. Which other red canopy pass that one?”

Ramatu__sani said:

“We are in trouble in this country because of religion.”

Mz_nomso said:

“Be happy that your family members are not disgraceful.”

Empress_chioma_osahenruwen said:

“Na church go scatter this country las las sweti be this.”

