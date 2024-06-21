One of Nigerian singer Portable’s babymamas, Honey Berry, is back in the news for troubling the music star with her actions

Just recently, a video made the rounds of Honey Berry getting cosy with a mystery man on social media

As expected, the video triggered a series of reactions from netizens, with some of them wondering how Portable would react to it

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable’s babymama, Honey Berry, has caused a stir on social media for the umpteenth time over her actions.

Just recently, the young lady made headlines after she was spotted with a mystery man in a viral video.

What made the video stand out was Honey Berry’s interaction with the man. They were seen hugging, sharing a kiss, playing games, and even taking a walk together.

Netizens react as Portable’s babymama is spotted with man

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens about Portable’s babymama with the mystery man. Read some of them below:

wisdom.cn:

“Na baby mama, no be wife.”

Jayne__sammymere:

“This particular girl de give portable headache .”

sweezzy1:

“Portable won’t like this o .”

_symply__promise:

“Portable is getting set to come on Ig live .”

bukolarodoye:

“Portable no go let us rest today .”

praisenelson_official:

“Portable won’t like this .”

Lilyvics14:

“The guy resemble portable and dj chicken altogether .”

Bodacious_entertainment:

“Una Sha want make portable get heart attack for America best way to caution him .”

honor_fashioncollections:

“You people shall one give portable high blood pressure .”

Official_awilo_parapara:

“Make portable come use the English wey he learn for America Para for both of you .”

