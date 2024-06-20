Fast-rising singer Ayra Starr spurred another commotion around her dressing and fashion style

Netizens claimed that the Mavin superstar was not putting on pants in one of her recent pictures and bashed her for it

A concerned Nigerian man came up with the idea to buy a set of undies for the singer and hopefully send it over to her location

A Nigerian man and social media blogger, Emmanuel Philip, popularly known as Naijashimadun, has publicly made a case for Afrobeats fast-rising singer Ayra Starr's exotic fashion sense.

In a viral video, Naijashimadun reacted to the singer's recent outfit, which made waves online, claiming that she wasn't wearing any undies.

Man offered to buy pants for Ayra Starr. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The Mavin prodigy debunked the rumours with a zoomed-in image of her in the same outfit, which showed that she wore a G-String pant that matched her skin tone.

Meanwhile, Naijashimadun in his video, argued that he warned and advised the singer to stop putting on raunchy clothes. He shared the picture of the new undies he got for her and offered to take her shopping for more.

Translating his words from Yoruba to English he said:

"Ayra Starr, you don’t like to listen. The other day, I told you to always put on clothes that will cover your body. Now, I heard you went for a show and your bum bum was exposed. You didn’t wear pant...See that pant at the top, I brought it out for you. Maybe yesterday, you could send your manager to come pick up the pant from me, so, you can have something to wear. I don’t think you have pant at all. I don’t think so. The pack contains five pairs of pants. You can give one to James. The pant might be over for you but you can still use it as up and down.

"I’ve been telling you to put on pant for long. Now, street guys have zoomed out your bum bum from the nylon you called clothe. I don’t know when they got those handcuff they tied round your body, calling t dress. Ayra Starr, you don’t like good clothes at all. You are against clothes that covers the whole body. Your bum bum must not go bad. So, tomorrow, either they come pick up your pant from me or go shop for you, so you can have something to wear."

Ayra Starr causes stir with bra-like top

The star spurred conversations around being admonished at home for her exotic fashion sense.

In a viral clip sighted by Legit.ng and shared by HipTV, Ayra Starr, was seen at an event bopping along to her song hit track "Rush," with an almost bare chest top.

Although the Mavin star is known for regularly wearing skimpy attires, this recent fit appeared to have taken netizens overboard as it displayed a large amount of her side mammary glands, if not more.

