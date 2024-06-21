Nigerian singer Jaywon has finally spoken up about the viral photo he took with his junior colleague, Ayra Starr

The This Year crooner went online to lambaste the 21-year-old Mavin signee while claiming that she disrespected him with the photo

Many netizens reacted to Jaywon’s claims, with some of them asking him to provide evidence of her disrespect

Nigerian singer Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, aka Jaywon, is back in the news over his viral photo with Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr.

Recall that a few months ago, a photo of the Mavin signee appearing to block off Jaywon’s hand as they took pictures together trended. The photo became the subject of laughter after Ayra Starr was spotted being more cosy with other male celebrities she took photos with.

Jaywon drags Ayra Starr over photo

In a new development, Jaywon took to his official X (Twitter) page to slam the 21-year-old singer. According to the This Year crooner, she was using their photo together in a disrespectful way.

Jaywon claimed that Ayra Starr had been using the photo he took with her out of love to promote her album disrespectfully. Not stopping there, he complained that nobody was cautioning her over her moves and noted that he should not be held back when he decides to retaliate.

In his words:

“To the sisterhood, your igbekere sister has been using my picture to promote her album disrespectfully. picture that I took with her out of love and none of y’all are calling her out. When I come for una mama. let nobody tell me shiiit. Since na who dey mad una dey like.”

See his tweet below:

Netizens react as Jaywon drags Ayra Starr

Jaywon’s claims about Ayra Starr using their photo together to disrespect him sparked an online discussion. Many netizens used the opportunity to laugh at the This Year crooner while others asked him for evidence. Read some of their comments below:

