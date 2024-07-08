Singer Portable expressed happiness as he announced that he was on his way to Nigeria after traveling to the United States some weeks ago

He said that he has several shows in the US but he has to leave it for the ones in Nigeria because his fans stated that they don't want a refund

The singer, known for being controversial, also spoke about the luxurious section of the flight he entered

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has given his fans something to discuss as he announced that he was on his way to Nigeria.

The Zazoo Zehh crooner said that his fans in the West African country could not wait to see him perform and they do not want a refund for the planned shows. Though he has made several refunds.

Portable, known for his controversies, revealed that he would still return to the United States of America because there were some shows he was booked to attend.

He was excited as he made the video in an airplane and shared that he was inside the first class section.

Peeps react to Portable's video

Portable disturbs America on arrival

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable Zazu had finally arrived in the US after a brief stopover in the UK, as different clips of him in New York have emerged online.

In one of the videos, an excited Portable was seen asking for US rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj's home addresses.

Portable Zazu also pulled up his dramatic display as he was seen shouting at the top of his voice on the streets of New York.

