Dammy Krane has reacted to the post veteran singer KWAM 1 made and addressed to him and Davido as he stepped into their long time feud

The singer had repeatedly dragged Davido and accused him of owing him money over a song they both recorded

In the post, he noted that Davido has reported him to his mother aboard, and he named the condition in which the beef would end

Controversial singer Oyindamola Emmanuel, better known as Dammy Krane, has finally reacted after King Waisu Ayinde Marshal tried to settle the dispute between him and Davido.

Legit.ng had reported that KWAW 1 had sang about the feud between Dammy Krane and Davido. He advised them to sheath their swords.

In a post on X, Dammy Krane said Davido reported him to his mother, who is abroad. He thanked the veteran singer for his effort and that of his family, as he insisted that Davido must pay him his money and royalties.

Dammy Krane replies KWAM 1, makes demand. Photo credit @davido/dammykrane_worldstar/@kwam1_official

Source: Instagram

Recall that the fight between Dammy Krane started after he called the Timeless crooner out and accused him of owing him. He has since continued shading the If crooner and making different allegations.

See the post here :

Fans react to Dammy Krane's response to KWAM 1

Netizens reacted to Dammy Krane's post about KWAW 1's intervention. Here are some of the comments below:

@Swic6ix:

"Dammy you ain't like this from way back time when I knew you suddenly you changed and everything started from these royalties matter but regardless pls let's peace reign."

@bareamusic:

"If you focus this energy and obsession with @davido in making music to revive your dead career, you’d probably a top charting artist now. Misplaced priorities using him to trend. Mumu man. If I was your brother I’d be ashamed of you. "

@KHIFALEAD:

"@dammy_krane, so its coz of royalties? my guy don go bankrupt just looking for a way to come back to the industry by attacking @davido coz he is the most talked about celebrity in Nigeria. Am sure his followers has increased massively since he started shadding Davido. Nice plan."

@malikayobami5:

"Anyhow e be truth will surely prevail."

@SaintBhammy:

“On to the next. You wan con be like torn in @Davido flesh."

@BABATBRM:

"It seems you have a lot to cough out Dammy but just let peace to reign."

@SundayPillz:

"Upon all the clout wey u dey chase, 7hrs of tweeting only 10likes and 3 reposts. Your life dn spoil."

@PORTHARCOURT_:

"Ok, we don hear you."

Davido threatens Dammy Krane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido had reacted to the post made by Dammy Krane where he was taunting him with his crying video.

Dammy Krane had been on the neck of the 'Aye' crooner for a while now, and he claimed OBO owes him money.

In his response, Davido warned him to go peacefully if he doesn't want any issue with him, and he also promised to show him he has the final say.

Source: Legit.ng