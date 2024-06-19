The ritualist accusations against prankster Zfancy have finally drawn the attention of the Nigerian police on social media

Days after a young lady accused the prankster of ritualism as she looked for her missing friend, some Nigerians called on the police to intervene

The Nigerian police’s reaction to the matter on social media drew some reactions from people on the internet

Nigerian prankster Zion Chibuike Ubani, aka Zfancy, has continued to be trailed by rumours of him being a ritualist after a lady called him out on social media.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a young lady, Sekyen Ariya, aka @seky_posh, had shared on Instagram her alleged scary encounter with Zfancy, which led to one of her friends, Bella, going missing.

Nigerian police to get involved

Days after Sekyen called out the prankster and Nigerians paid her no mind, another of her friends, Kokina, also went online to call for help while sharing her side of the story.

Kokina’s video piqued the interest of more Nigerians, who decided that it was time to take their claims seriously. A Twitter user, Dami Adenuga, shared the video on his page as he called for help from the Nigerian police and they reacted.

In a tweet shared on the Nigerian police’s X page, they wrote:

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We take allegations of this nature very seriously. Kindly advise your friend to immediately report at a police station nearest to her. You can also contact us immediately on our emergency lines to provide more details so we can initiate a thorough investigation. Your cooperation is essential to ensure a swift and accurate response. Thank you.”

Netizens react as Nigerian police speak on Zfancy’s case

Read what some netizens had to say about the update on the claims of Zfancy being a ritualist below:

brendanukagod__:

“The police should intervene, If it turns out to be publicity stunt, they should use them and set example.”

cake_behaviour:

“Oh no, they’ve still not found the other girl. This can’t be a prank anymore. It has taken too long for it to be a prank.”

Tukooldegreat:

“Make Police activate the Zfancy guy asap! In this era of kidnappings and all that, you still dey do prank? Wetin funny for this country. Police take action sharp!”

Emeka_:

“Zfancy, if e be prank, make the public know o. We no wan hear “Justice for Zfancy”.”

roastedturkey___:

“So no be prank again. Now na real.”

thenameis_keren:

“Probably been covering up his tracks with “pranks”, who knows.”

Sweetylyx_official:

“So lowkey all this ritual skit no be normal prank? Omo things Dey sup for this country.”

mbhwandies:

“Bella doesn’t have a full name or a photo?”

B_uniqu.e:

“Too many pranks these days, we don’t know what’s real anymore. If it’s PR, let justice prevail.”

tufab:

“So this Z Fancy Prank don turn real??”

tksparkle:

“Omo! Too much cruise and PR stunt on the internet, has made most people not to be able to differentiate from what is fake and Real.. Hmmm!”

petezslims_:

“If this was a comeback skit they police should also send him back to Prison.”

iamjudeblaise:

“I wonder why this happens and people come online and expect a miracle? Go to the police station, get a lawyer. There’s no police station online.”

