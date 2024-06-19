A chat exchange between Uche Elendu and an actor has surfaced online and spurred reactions from fans

The chat revealed that Nollywood actress' conversation about a new production, asking the other person to be on stand-by by the next morning

However, the concluding part of the chat, shared online by logger Citie Juls, caused reactions online

Nigerian actress Uche Elendu has made headlines and been set up for drags after an online chat between her and an unidentified up-and-coming actor surfaced.

Recall that the actor was recently involved in an online fight after she was criticized for taking a window with five kids to court over properties.

Actress Uche Elendu is under fire for refusing to hire new actors. Credit: @ucheelendu

This time, the actress is being bashed by online users over a chat. During the conversation, Uche Elendu told the other person to get ready for a possible production the next morning. However, she firmly stated that there were no provisions to pay new actors.

Elendu noted that they will only be acknowledged and promoted using tags. Her caveat was that if they were uncomfortable with such, they should wait for a production with a much bigger budget.

Fans have criticized the actress and called her names for telling budding actors such. While some appreciate the fact that he told them upfront, others disagree.

See chat exchange below:

Netizens react to Uche Elendu's chat

See how some Nigerians are reacting to the viral leaked chat:

@ms_edewede:

"At least She told them. If you ok with it fine . If not decline and move on. She doesn’t have to cast you."

@thebistro_phc:

"Users. Least you can do is tip them. Low budget movies are the reasons we lost JP. If you can’t afford to be a producer, stick to acting."

@abigailcute79:

"Be on standby for tomorrow, in this economy, for a project that YouTube will pay her for years to come."

@chefchynny:

"Can't even respond to the greetings. Smh Nigerian are something else."

@nel_veean:

"It's not fair for the lady obviously but it's still good that she told her on time. Personally, if I have a passion for acting and it's going to be my first role, I'd take the tag. If you do well, it's going to open you up to better opportunities that'd pay more."

@_pretty99__:

"I don’t see anything wrong here. She said there is no provision to pay new actors in that particular project. You can wait for a bigger one. It’s her work and her choice. She stated it out, so there’s no problem."

Uche Elendu Questions Nigerian Parents

Nigerian actress Uche Elendu made it to the news recently after she openly asked a sensitive question.

The Nollywod star asked parents if they would sincerely allow their well-to-do son to marry a single mum who's a divorcee.

Elendu’s question drew the attention of both her colleagues and fans as they gave their varied opinions on the matter.

