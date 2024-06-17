Popular Nigerian prankster, Zfancy, is making headlines over claims of him being a ritualist

A video went viral of a young lady who was in tears as she shared her alleged encounter with the prankster leading to one of her friends being missing

The scary details sparked a series of reactions from netizens with some of them showing concern and others wondering if it was a prank

Nigerian content creator and prankster Zion Ubani Chibuike, aka Zfancy, has been accused of being a ritualist on social media.

The prankster who had been off social media for a while started to trend after a young lady, Sekyen Ariya aka @Seky_Posh on Instagram, shared a video explaining her alleged scary ordeal with him.

In the clip, the lady was in tears as she explained how someone from Zfancy’s crew reached out to her for a job and shoot and they agreed on a pay of N100,000. Seky explained that one of her friends, Kokina, encouraged her to call back and ask who the owner of the job was and that when she did, she was told it was for Zfancy.

According to Seky, after she made further enquiries, she was told the shoot would take place on the mainland and that she should bring a friend along. However, the young lady’s friend Kokina was unable to go with her because she had a job, so she took another friend, Bella, with her.

After agreeing to meet somewhere in Costain, Lagos, the Zfancy crew member that she had been liaising with, Timothy, came to pick them up in a black Benz with tinted glasses and they saw Zfancy there.

Speaking further, Seky said that after a few minutes, she no longer knew what was happening, and she found herself unclad somewhere open with a crowd gathered around her. The young lady started to cry again while thanking God she was alive. She, however, noted that the friend she took with her, Bella, was nowhere to be found and that her mother had been calling to ask for her daughter.

Lady’s friend Kokina corroborates story

A few days after Seky’s video went viral, her friend Kokina, also took to social media to speak up. According to her, many people felt it was a prank but that was not the case.

She corroborated Seky’s claim of Zfancy being a ritualist while reiterating that their friend Bella was yet to be found. See the video below:

Netizens react to Zfancy’s ritualist allegations

The two ladies' cries for help on social media as they continued to accuse Zfancy of being a ritualist piqued the interest of many Nigerians. While some expressed their reservations, others agreed that the case needed to be investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Read some of their comments below:

Iamrabot:

“This should be reported to the police and other right authorities, bringing it to the internet only makes it complicated and messy. Sorry about your experience.”

Chuksvila:

“Thank God for life. There is a reason for everything in life. I hope someone comes through and proves this allegation true or false. And report to neccessary authorities that can also help on this as well.”

breezy_of_jos:

“What’s all this? Hope is not prank sha.”

ms_njideka:

“These are very strong allegations ohh. Hope you have a good lawyer if you are chasing clout.”

prinasblend__empire:

“It's been long we saw him or his prank oooo, hope everything is ok.”

Queen_aiphy:

“Where is Zfancy?? He hasn’t been online for over a year.”

_hadewura:

“Hope this isn't a clout chasing for Zfancy's come back .”

Ty_phili:

“Police will investigate this. However, if it turns out to be a prank, you guys will face the full wrath of the law.”

annie.essien:

“So, we’re all going to pretend this isn’t a cry for help because he’s a prankster????? What if it is really true????”

Hairvolver:

“Alright, make a formal report to the police, put out pictures of Bella.”

Tolaijaiya:

“That guy fit be Andrew gang member on a low.”

Nekysparkles:

“Go to the police and make a report, post the proof of complaint on your handle, then we will know you are serious.”

Randyradiolover:

“Okay I feel this is getting serious...if at the end we discover that its all a prank I will personally file for ur arrest cause u cant be playing with our mind.No one to trust again on SM....Nigerians guess we take this seriously now until proven otherwise.”

Zfancy reportedly splurges on new house

Meanwhile, in 2023, Legit.ng reported that Zfancy bought a house.

The prankster reportedly spent N500 million to acquire a new mansion, joining the league of public figures who have splurged millions on properties.

In a post online, Zfancy stood in front of the reported mansion with his N130 million Benz he bought shortly before that.

