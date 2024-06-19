Investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo added to the buzz around the just-connected Ojude Oba festival as she looked at it from a critical angle

The yearly event that now brings together Muslims and all other religions in Ogun state a few days after the Sallah left many in awe of culture and fashion

Kemi Olunloyo, however, pointed out areas the government should prioritise as she slammed the recent plans to make it a global movement

Nigerian Investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has shared her take on the viral Ojude Oba festival that has taken over the internet.

The Ojude Oba festival is held yearly in Ijebu Ode, a few days following the Muslim Sallah celebrations. Although the event, once primarily celebrated by Muslims, has since transcended religion and become one of the most universally accepted celebrations in the country.

Kemi Olunloyo tackled the yearly Ojude Oba festival. Credit: @poojamediacomms, @kemiolunloyo

Source: Instagram

Kemi Olunloyo, in a concise social media post, criticised the just concluded Indigenous event.

She questioned the significance of the Ojude Oba Festival, suggesting that it may not be as important or valuable as the people made it out to be. According to the media personality, the ceremony was “empty hype”.

In response to Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun’s speech about making the Ojude Oba festival a global event, Olunloyo noted that the government should focus more on improving the welfare of the people, combating social vices, and providing quality education.

On her X account, she wrote:

“What the hell is Ojude festival? Empty hype. Dapo Abiodun wants to make it global. A big joke. All I see is a bunch of stingy people, “Ijebus” sitting down in a stadium wearing all sorts of Aso Ebi. What exactly are they watching in that stadium? No one is interested in your excessive fashion parade. Feed the people, stop the ritualists and educate the youth to stay away from money rituals and cultism.”

See her post below:

Kemi Olunloyo spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@MicoTNTs:

"You don’t have point madam, so what are you going to say about Brazilian Carnival despite high rate of crime and corruption, what about London Carnival among others. People have been celebrating their culture for ages no matter the situation."

@Kryptoknight196:

"Rio de Janeiro is one country infamous for its gang activities and corruption but they celebrate the biggest carnival in the world every year with people all over the world attending infact Brazil is mainly known for this carnival all over the world, so."

@Tomihills:

"Mama, as much as I love you n your craft.. please rest on this one."

@miss_my_pals:

"Ma'am you are not an Ijebu woman. You will never understand what it means to us."

@akin_akins:

"I wonder how and why you (and some other people) are sorely and gravely pained that some other people are celebrating their culture. Ojude Oba has everly been global even before the advent of social media. Cry more."

@bankanas66:

"Ojude Oba is a yearly festival or carnival , to showcase our the cultural heritage."

@EMERSON_UDEX:

"Mumunism is Nigeria problem. Carnival and festival are two different celebrations take note before you start comparing Brazil and Ogun state."

Prices of expensive sunshades at Ojude Oba festival trends

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that pictures from the Ojude Oba event that circulated the internet showed an array of colourful Aso-Oke's and headgear worn by both men and women, young and old.

That's not all; Nigerians could not help but be smitten by the sunglasses rocked by some attendees. An X user, Akin Olaoye @akintollgate, made a thread about the prices of sun shades worn at the event, and they were not cheap at all.

The designers were from Dolce & Gabbana to Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, Ray-ban and many more. Prices ranged from as low as $350 to as high as $2,300.

Source: Legit.ng