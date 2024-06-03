Drama As Oga Sabinus Takes Off Shirt After Scoring Penalty Against Enyeama, Video Trends
- Oga Sabinus was the man of the match at a charity football game hosted by Super Eagles star Williams Troost-Ekong
- A viral video showed the moment the skit maker scored a goal against legendary goalkeeper Vicent Enyeama
- Sabinus' impressive performance and funny display after scoring the goal has stirred reactions online
Nigerian skit maker and content creator Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, aka Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, was among the celebrities who showcased their football skills during a charity match at the launch of Williams Troost-Ekong's charity foundation.
However, Sabinus, who lost a penalty, won fans to his side after scoring a goal against former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama.
Watch the video showing the moment Sabinus lost a penalty below:
Upon scoring the goal, an excited Sabinus, who was named the man of the match, ran off the pitch while taking off his jersey to celebrate his goal.
Aside from Sabinus, Odumdublvck, Poco Lee, Falz, and former footballers Joseph Yobo and Samson Siasia, among others, also played in the charity match.
Watch the video as Sabinus scores against Vicent Enyeama below:
Legit.ng recently reported that Sabinus, alongside others, struggled to sing the national anthem before the match
What people are saying about Sabinus' goal against Enyeama
Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions; read them below:
horla369:
"Na only penalty goals Dem score for the match."
big_confirmer:
"I Think Say Sabinus Belle Na Just Skit o So E Big For Real Life Too."
solomonadams31:
"Too funny sabi nwa."
big__rexx:
"Sabi nwa with the classic goal."
painheart043:
"The effrontery to take off his shirt."
omosexy1415:
"nikini Vincent doesn't even go for d ball."
ojkobi:
"Better than Cole palmer."
jummaigundiri_n:
"E reach to remove jersey."
big__etin:
"Wetin be this."
