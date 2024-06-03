Oga Sabinus was the man of the match at a charity football game hosted by Super Eagles star Williams Troost-Ekong

A viral video showed the moment the skit maker scored a goal against legendary goalkeeper Vicent Enyeama

Sabinus' impressive performance and funny display after scoring the goal has stirred reactions online

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, aka Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, was among the celebrities who showcased their football skills during a charity match at the launch of Williams Troost-Ekong's charity foundation.

However, Sabinus, who lost a penalty, won fans to his side after scoring a goal against former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama.

Watch the video showing the moment Sabinus lost a penalty below:

Upon scoring the goal, an excited Sabinus, who was named the man of the match, ran off the pitch while taking off his jersey to celebrate his goal.

Aside from Sabinus, Odumdublvck, Poco Lee, Falz, and former footballers Joseph Yobo and Samson Siasia, among others, also played in the charity match.

Watch the video as Sabinus scores against Vicent Enyeama below:

Legit.ng recently reported that Sabinus, alongside others, struggled to sing the national anthem before the match

Sabinus joins Lege Miami's dating show

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Sabinus was on Lege Miami's match-making show.

The skit maker expressed interest in Sharon Ooja and asked Lege to get her for him.

After he revealed his seriousness about getting the actress Ooja in another episode of the show, he also gave her conditions for accepting his proposal.

