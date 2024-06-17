Social media thug, Toheed Warrior aka Kesari has stirred reactions after he cried out on social media about not having money to celebrate Ileya

The video of him in tears was shared by Tunde Ednut on his official social media page, which sparked reactions

Thankfully, businessman, Abu Abel requested Kesari's account details and sent him some money

Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW also reacted to the post and added to Kesari's bank account in his own little way

Davido's personal logistic manager, Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, who recently showered love on Chioma, has stirred reactions online after he gifted Portable's rival Kesari some money.

The thug had initially ranted online about not having money to celebrate sallah. Kesari shared a video of himself in tears via his official Instagram page.

According to him, he could not celebrate Ileya the way he would have loved due to lack of adequate finances.

Isreal DMW and Abu Abel send sallah money to Kesari. Credit: @toheed_warrior01, @isrealdmw, @abu_abel_nation

His video touched the hearts of many including blogger Tunde Ednut, who shared the video via his official Instagram page.

The clip caught the attention of Instagram socialite Abu Abel, who requested for Kesari's account number and credited him with N1M.

"I go do 100k" - Isreal DMW

Isreal DMW took to the comment section to express his philanthropic side. He indicated that he would add 100k to Kesari's money, which he instantly did.

Tunde Ednut also promised to an extra N1M to Kesari's account.

See the post here

The following video shows evidence of the transfer from Abu Abel to Kesari.

Netizens react to Kesari's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions here:

@isrealdmw:

"I go do 100k. I need his account details."

@nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Abi make I cry."

@jibola_visuals:

"Bro Tunde am crying also should I send video?"

@officialfigomili:

"So Na cry online now be the new Format?"

@poshest_hope:

"Omo!! But is this how he will continue begging?"

@realpatosky:

"Wow, God bless Abu Abel."

Kesari cries out as Bobrisky sends N1 Million

Bobrisky has reportedly sent the sum of N1 million to Portable's rival, Kesari, amid the crossdresser's exchange with the Zazu crooner.

A screenshot of the crossdresser's chat and debit alert with an individual claiming to be Kesari has gone viral.

Some minutes after the screenshot trended, Kesari cried out as he denied being the one behind the account the crossdresser credited.

Source: Legit.ng