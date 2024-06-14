The latest boutique owner in town, Zlatan Ibile, has given the much-awaited response to the online drama that ensured between him and Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable

It is no longer news that Zazu dragged Zlatan by his beard on social media and levelled accusations against him

This has erupted in a series of rant videos from Portable, where he dragged Davido for not helping him

Fans have been eagerly waiting for a response from Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, professionally called Zlatan Ibile, after Afro-wahala musician Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, mercilessly called the singer out.

It all began after Davido took Portable out to Dinner after the Zeh nation boss landed in America for his music tour.

Fans react after Zlatan Ibile responded to Portable. Credit: @zlatan_ibile, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to him, Zlatan warned him to behave calmly with Davido and not be dramatic. Portable did not like this statement, which riled him up and birthed his online rant.

Dr Zeh additionally claimed that Zlatan Ibile aimed to poison the mind of Davido against him. In another video, Portable insulted Davido, which earned him an unfollow from the Afro-pop star.

Many have now opined that Zlatan Ibile, who had envisaged the drama, was right.

Is Zlatan Ibile truly unbothered?

A fresh post from Zlatan's official Instagram page piqued the curiosity of fans, who have eagerly awaited his response.

The seemingly unbothered music star shared images of himself with his beautiful baby mama and their son, Shiloh Toluwalase, rocking designer outfits.

His caption was emojis of cold beers, depicting his relaxed attitude towards all of these. Fans are shocked at his composure despite all the havoc the Zeh nation boss recked.

See Zlatan's post here:

How Nigerians reacted to Zlatan's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@odun.wire__:

"Go beg portable."

@poco_lee:

"Everything Balance like Diet."

@doncarta_official:

"World president."

@odun___07:

"Elizabeth Joyce go whine you but no panic."

@officialogvictor:

"Zlatan is bigger than Portable button."

@ramey9305:

"It’s true that you betray mohbad."

@beyoundgreatness:

"This your jeans, na how to confuse your enemies."

Drama as Portable allegedly shades Davido

Portable made a video wherein he allegedly shaded Davido a few days after the singer took him to eat in the US.

Davido recently hosted Zazu when he landed in the US as a video of the pair hanging out trended on social media.

Speaking in a new video, Portable narrated how Olamide and Skepta helped him without taking him out and made some prayers.

Source: Legit.ng