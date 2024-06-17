Social media users and lovers of Ayra Starr are quite uncomfortable with the way Tems spoke about her during an interview

The singer and music producer sat in an interview with National Public Radio and spoke about her colleague

However, fans do not like how Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems talked about Mavin signee Ayra Starr and have reacted

Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, has made headlines since her debut music album, 'Born in the Wild,' hit the airwaves. The singer even surfaced on Apple Music's number one and pushed down Ayra's TYIT21 within 24 hours of its release.

The duo has hung out together and has been hailed by their fans as two of the best in the game. However, an interview clip of Tems has riled some fans of Ayra.

Tems gets knocked after she calls Ayra Starr, a young girl, during an interview. Credit: @temsbaby, @ayrastarr

"This Young girl deserves some flowers" - Tems

Tems' speech during her interview with National Public Radio, an American, earned her criticism from fans. She innocently noticed that she would love to give flowers to a young girl named Ayra Starr and added that he was so hardworking and deserved some flowers.

Some social media users have termed her description of Ayra as condescending, adding that she is not as big as she thinks.

Watch the interview video here:

Reactions trail Tems' interview

Here is what Nigerians have to say about Tems' video:

@piouspeepz

"mbweke,watin dey do this one?"

@mide_vanilla:

"Why is she describing Ayra like that?"

@mobolaji_casuals:

"Wetin dey do this one? Even tiwa wey old pass doesn't talk about ayra like she's 15."

@temidayopraize:

"This one dey talk like say she don spend like 10 years for game… OG isonu."

@astralrealm_asr:

"All of you that have problem with this girl, are just tems haters , tems is 7 years older than Ayra, and she met Ayra for the first time two years ago."

@yoh_sam20:

"This Temmy voice just dey gimme joy."

@_terribwoii_:

"If only the male in the industry can be like this…. Their own na so so gbas gbos every morning."

@__nifeemii:

"When did tems enter industry again?"

Fans react as Ayra Starr and Tems link up

A video of Nigerian female music superstars Ayra Starr and Tems has people talking on social media.

The clip of the two super-talented singers linking up comes hours after they were seen hanging out together in a studio in London.

Don Jazzy couldn't help but react to the clip, hailing the sheer star power, beauty, and musical talent on display in the trending video.

