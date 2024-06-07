Tems' fans are having a feast as her new album, Born in the Wild, topped the Apple music chart barely 24 hours after its release

The music sensation released her debut album after six years of making fans wait for her body of work

What's more shocking is that her new album has now pushed back Ayra Starr's TYIT21, which was initially number one on the platform

It's that time of year when singers release albums back to back and give their lovers joy. First, it was Ayra Starr with her sophomore album TYIT21, and now Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, has just shared her very first music album with the world.

The singer, who held her album listening party on Thursday, June 6, in Lagos, has overtaken her colleague, Ayra, after her new project, Born in The Wild, peaked at number one on Apple Music.

Tems has now pushed down Ayra's album to number two as she takes over number one. Credit: @temsbaby, @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Music lovers have always gushed over the hitmakers, but now, their fans are divided due to the most recent record.

Some have even opined that Asake's presence on the Tems' project as a guest feature was one of the primary reasons for the album's early success.

See the post below:

Prior to her album launch, Tems shed light on her love life. The singer revealed that he has never been in love. She also noted that she has certain qualities that she looks out for and is ready to find true love.

Reactions trail Tems' new feat

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@kashy_wiz01:

"Wizkid really tried in these girls life."

@bigfavemedia:

"E never even reach 24 hours. Tems is definitely HER."

@4pf__5:

"Me right now rocking Tems born in the wild."

@mazijudepondis8:

"If you’re not educated or well exposed, this Tems album no be for you o."

@ajourneywithkhalil:

"Enough of the year I turned 21, born in the wild is here."

@jey.ox:

"That was fast. The album is a classic. The way she balanced everything, knowing she has diverse audience is incredible."

@official_sammykiss:

"Work of art."

Ayra Starr and Tems link up in viral clip

A video of Nigerian female music superstars Ayra Starr and Tems had people talking on social media.

The clip of both super-talented singers linking up came hours after they were both seen hanging out in a studio in London.

Don Jazzy couldn't help but react to the clip, hailing the sheer star power, beauty and musical talent displayed in the trending video.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng