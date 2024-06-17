Sam Larry, Naira Marley, and Zinoleesky joined their friends and family in the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations

They rocked fancy clothes and jewelleries and were seen vibing to songs in the presence of others in a video

Some netizens were displeased with their actions and reminded them of the harm they did to the late singer Mohbad

Singers Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky, were in the company of music promoter Balogun Eletu during the Sallah celebrations.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry turn up for Sallah celebrations. Image credit: @nairalarry. @samlarry

Source: Instagram

In a video, the three of them sat as they vibed to the music played at the arena. Zinoleesky looked restless and felt he needed some air. He raised his black singlet and stirred around.

Naira Marley was in a party mood and did not show any care about those around him. Sam Larry was munching the meat on his table and showed that he was having a good day.

Their fun moments got to netizens who were not happy that the trio were having a good time considering that their former associate and late singer Mohbad died.

Recall that the trio was accused by the deceased of attacking him when he was alive. He also complained of being bullied which made netizens tackle the trio regularly.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the video

Several social media users have reacted to the video of Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, and Sam Larry. See some of the comments below:

@profit_cartel445:

"He no go ever better for them button."

@moh__fuvkin_bad:

"Killy group limited meeting. who una dey plan to kpai this time around."

@zaid_ngng:

"Who else notice how these guys change from being top celebrities to ordinary people.. See the people dey are chilling with."

@cold_stowne:

"Killer bean's squad."

@iretioogoo:

"It's a matter of time. None of you will go free. #jJsticeformohbad."

@flakkypluto:

"Zino doesn’t even know if he is Christian or Muslim he just Dey face where him boss dey face."

@sure_boss421:

"Which union meeting be this again."

@heisflow_x:

"Dead men with dead career."

Naira Marley, Sam Larry granted bail

Legit.ng earlier reported that a magistrate court has granted Marlian label boss Naira Marley and Sam Larry bail.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry were put in detention over reports linking them to the late singer Mohbad's death.

According to the details that emerged online, both men are to provide three sureties with N20 million each.

Source: Legit.ng