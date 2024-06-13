Nigerian singer Naira Marley recently showed love to his associate, Sam Larry, ahead of the Sallah holidays

The Marlian Music boss gifted Sam Larry a cow, and a video of the animal was posted online for netizens to see

However, many social media users had interesting things to say, with the majority of them blasting Naira and Sam Larry

Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, is back in the news following his grand gesture to his associate, Balogun Eletu, aka Sam Larry.

Ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebration on June 16, 2024, Naira Marley sent a cow to Sam Larry, who took to social media to share the news.

Nigerians react as Sam Larry receives sallah cow from Naira Marley. Photos: @samlarryy

Source: Instagram

In a video that was originally posted on his Snapchat page, Sam Larry was seen standing in front of the cow as he prayed for God to keep blessing Naira Marley. See the short clip below:

Netizens react as Naira Marley gifts Sam Larry cow

Shortly after Sam Larry’s cow video went viral, many netizens reacted to it by either bashing the Marlian Music boss or showing him support. Read some of their comments below:

hayblexplein:

“Marlians for life .”

callmhe_over:

“The cow resemble ZINO>>>.”

Parker_ojugo:

“Killy x killer bean .”

ajoke3668:

“Shebi he's the one that help him kill someone why won’t he buy meat for him.”

delayrn:

“Deal done, Only few can relate .”

hemmy.top:

“You both shall not reap the reward.”

Lolaherself24:

“Which kain YINUSA cow be this.”

tycoon4rl:

“Killy don complete another mission.”

moh__fuvkin_bad:

“Who you don kpai for naira marley again wey him dey give you cow Killy group limited .”

officialyeezye:

“Marlians Dey enjoy. Hungry people still Dey shout justice .. abeg if u know say u never eat this morning. Come make we go find people wey get food wey cannot eat .”

favo_ur07:

“This one Na mini cow oh.”

Uyho_ooooo:

“Una no get money buy big cow.”

Sheg_z:

“Baby cow .”

Sharonpanda.404:

“This cow never knw him mama when them sell am.”

Larryo818:

“The cow no get hunch for back.”

wealthingsmith:

“Shebi Naira Marley say him nor know Sam Larry the other time.. Wetin come dey happen now.”

Naira Marley's attends Jumat

Legit.ng also reported that Naira Marley returned to God weeks after he was released from police custody.

Following the Mohbad controversies, Naira Marley was seen at a mosque in Lagos, showing his personality's philanthropic side.

He was seen giving out food and cash to people at the mosque after observing Jumat services.

Source: Legit.ng