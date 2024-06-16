An associate of Wizkid, Godson has lamented about the attitude of the singer towards some of his colleagues

He shared some pictures Wizkid took with some other artistes he wanted to feature in his song and lamented

He also noted that all the jam he has recorded will only end up in his archives without him doing anything about it

Michael Uyi Agbo, better known as Godson, a close associate of Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has ranted about the altitude of the singer to some of his colleagues.

In the post, he shared a series of pictures the 'Made in Lagos' crooner had taken with some artists while they were busy in the studio.

According to him, it will only end there, but Wizkid will never release any of the songs.

He mentioned that the Grammy Award winner will only whine, and told fans not to panic about the singers' action.

Fans of the music act, who fought Davido recently, were also quick to assure the singer's aide that their favourite was being careful about his moves.

Slimcase speaks about Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that Slimcase had complained about Wizkid.

The singer first said that his song featuring Wizkid would be out this year after four years they recorded it.

The hype man suggested that Wizkid was a perfectionist, as he claimed the singer would listen to a song 50 times and still will not approve it.

