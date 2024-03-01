Top Nigerian singer Ayra Starr’s star quality has now rubbed off on her beautiful mother

Just recently, a fan met the music star’s mum in public, and their interaction was captured in a viral video

Many social media users shared their thoughts on how the Sability crooner’s mother treated the happy fan

The mother of famous Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, trended on social media over her interaction with a fan.

The Sability crooner’s lookalike mother was spotted in public by a fan who decided to approach her and share a video of their interaction on his TikTok page.

Excited fan meets Ayra Starr's mother. Photos: @heisremzzz

The fan @Heisremzzz made a video of Ayra Starr’s mother proudly singing along to her daughter’s song, Comma.

The music star’s mum had a big smile on her face as she indulged the fan and shared in his excitement.

The video was accompanied by a caption where the fan described his experience. He wrote:

“She's so humble I can't.”

See the clip below:

Reactions as fan meets Ayra Starr’s mother

The video of Ayra Starr’s mother’s interaction with a fan who met her in public caught the attention of many netizens after it went viral, and some shared their thoughts.

Read some of the comments below:

amandaochiegbu:

“She looks like Ayra a little.”

Aaron :

“Mama time never still pass o.”

okeke Daniel:

“Where did you meet her?”

Tammy Anna:

“Are you sure she's not your mom The lookalike needs an explanation.”

Bae:

“This woman is so pretty.”

kemmy :

“She looks like ayra.”

<3:

“I saw her at the airport but I was too scared to say hi.”

E⭐:

“Omo her mum behaves just like herrrrr@AyraStarr⭐️.”

