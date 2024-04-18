Popular Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has finally reacted to his record label signee, Ayra Starr, meeting Rihanna

Recall that a series of photos and a video made the rounds showing the Sabi Girl with the Fenty boss at an event in London

Shortly after the snaps went viral, Jazzy took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Ayra meeting with his longtime crush

Top Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has shared his thoughts on Ayra Starr and Rihanna’s recent meeting.

Not long ago, photos and videos made the rounds showing the 21-year-old Nigerian star with the award-winning Barbadian musician in London for a Fenty event.

Fans speak as Don Jazzy reacts to Ayra Starr meeting Rihanna.

Source: Instagram

The snaps of their interaction caused a lot of buzz online, with many wondering what the Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, would have to say about it.

Don Jazzy speaks on Ayra Starr meeting Rihanna

Fans did not wonder for long about Don Jazzy, seeing as he took to his official Instagram page to address the matter.

The music mogul shared some of the snaps his record label signee took with Rihanna and accompanied it with an interesting caption applauding Ayra for her great feat.

He wrote:

“What a man cannot do a sabi girl can do better. RIHANNA X AYRA STARR”

See his post below:

Fans react to Don Jazzy’s post

Don Jazzy’s post caused a stir online, with many netizens sharing their thoughts on what he had to say. Read some of their comments below:

Iretiogooluwa:

“When they say “our children will surpass us,” this is what they mean literally. Jazzy ran so his kids can fly.”

_amaju_:

“Dreams come true.”

hajaar__xo:

“The fact that Don Jazzy keeps giving us the impression that he hasn’t met Rih is wild. We know your type!”

Wale_astro:

“Ayra lost in the moment and forgot to tell Riri about you.”

Realjoshblaze:

“Don Jazzy really knows how to build and nurture an artiste into becoming a global superstar, he have Done it with many artiste in the past, now he's doing it with Ayra Starr, plus he is the biggest fan and supporter of every amazing talent out there, Big ups to the legend Don Jazzy, I pray someday he recognize my Craft.”

swankyjerry:

“Jazzy riri is probably expecting another baby time to give up.”

intelregion:

“What Don Jazzy cannot do, Ayra Starr is doing it way better.”

brodashaggi:

“At least she go help us collect whatsapp number baba. It’s a step ahead.”

