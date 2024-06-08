Controversial Nigerian singer Naira Marley has sparked reactions on social media with his recent comments about Mohbad's death

Controversial Street-pop Nigerian singer Afeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, recently sparked massive reactions on social media with an unusual comment he shared on his page.

In his post, Naira Marley reposted a post shared online by a netizen who asked netizens some important questions about the singer.

The post had queried why all the curses laid on Naira Marley hadn't affected the singer.

According to the Twitter user @Dads_dawta, Naira Marley's life should have completely derailed at the moment, considering all the curses unleashed on him after Mohbad's death.

Make una con explain - Naira Marley says

Naira Marley's post came barely 24 hours after the autopsy results confirming the cause of Mohbad's death went viral.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Mohbad's autopsy result leaked online. The result couldn't ascertain the cause of the singer's death, but the toxicology report revealed that massive quantities of drugs were found in his bloodstream.

See Naira Marley's post mocking his detractors below:

Comments trail Naira Marley's reaction to Mohbad's autopsy

See some of the reactions that Naira Marley's post stirred online:

@yesimprettyoma:

"The ogun is working but he won’t tell you people.. for instance, the last music he drop didn’t go viral like usual.. so the ogun is really working."

@chinnel.x:

"E Dey work ooo. Na who Ogun don sw€ar for Dey wear that kind Zino shoe."

@jayden_vickyy:

"Naira no get value again both in person and in currency."

@lilsmart_:

"Are u rushing the gods?"

@mrhorlic:

"Cancel Marlian music."

@_peaceful_baddie:

"If you haate seeing this guy’s face gather here for a brief meeting pls."

@iamjudenj:

"It actually Worked! When last did Marlian Music produce a hit? They only produce Meme now."

@_motolani__:

"E Dey work die ! How many of his celebrities friends have you seen with him ? Have you seen him at any events ? Na Egbon adugbo dem he Dey roll with now."

@bigwayz__:

"As far as naira no fit get value again, you no go ever blow again."

@tufab:

"E never work for him life yet, but he dy over work for him career."

@sunbolicious_1:

"You already cancelled try hold a concert ,ordinary bird won’t show face….."

@247inmybag:

"You wan rush the gods?"

@perrysignature2:

"How many hit song u don get since then? How many shows u don go ? Bro e dey work na u nor know."

@e_wa_to_mi_2:

"Na Samlarry go later kpai him."

