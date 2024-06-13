SaidaBoj has finally responded to Portable Zazu after he reacted to a controversial remark she made on a podcast

In a new video, SaidaBoj, who rubbished the singer, calling him names, also dragged his wife and baby mamas

She also stated that the Zazu crooner would have remained unknown if it were not for Olamide, who came through for him

Online users are in for drama between controversial influencer SaidaBoj and singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable Zazu.

This comes as SaidaBoj, in a new video, blasted the singer who she said was beneath her.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Monday, June 3, Portable warned the influencer over her remark on a podcast, adding that she was becoming a “nuisance on social media.”

The Zazu boss went on to drop a diss track about SaidaBoj, stirring a reaction from the influencer.

In a trending video, SaidaBoj, who claims Portable has over 16 infections, said he would have remained unknown if not for Olamide's influence.

She further accused the singer of using and dumping his loyalists, calling him an ungrateful person.

Saida Boj said in part:

"The dumbest part of my brain is intellectually sound than your whole existence put together We are not on the same level boy, it is humiliating for me to reduce myself to your level. "Make sure u brush your teeth before you mention my name"

Dragging Portable's wife and baby mama, the influencer towards the end of the video said:

"I be classy Olosho unlike those wan wey u call wives wey be like who dem dey pay N1,500."

Watch the video below:

People react as SaidaBoj drags Portable

Read the comments below:

Veezyveezy200:

"Na portable go later spoil this girl career."

AfolabiDewale:

:Nigeria don spoil pass all these ones weh una Dey do."

Laykay0808:

"God will punish Nedum and co for featuring and promoting this lady. I didn’t know her until the podcast."

Mrlekan213:

"Portable fit enter studio overnight."

SaidaBoj's old skit resurfaces

Legit.ng also reported that old skit videos of Saida Boj had surfaced on social media.

Nigerians were not merciful as they dug up an old skit by Saida after her trending interview.

SaidaBoj was identified as a failed skit-maker after old videos of her skit-making attempts made their way online.

