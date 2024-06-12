Nigerian singer Wizkid has taken to social media to celebrate his musical milestone to the joy of fans

The Grammy-winning star penned down a series of tweets to mark 13 years since he released his first album, Superstar

Wizzy also bragged about winning in real life and being a millionaire in every currency, and this got fans talking

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid, is making social media headlines as he marks 13 years since dropping his first album, Superstar.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) page, the Grammy-winning musician tweeted about how it had been 13 years since Superstar’s release.

The album had hit tracks such as Pakurumo, Holla At Your Boy, Don’t Dull, Love My Baby, and others that stamped his name in the minds of numerous fans.

Fans react as Wizkid brags about being a millionaire in every currency. Photos: @wizkidnews

According to Wizkid, he is thankful for all of God’s blessings, including his family and his good health. See the tweet below:

In other subsequent posts, the Star Boy went on to brag about being a millionaire in every currency. According to Wiz, people should make sure they are winning in real life.

See the tweets below:

Fans react to Wizkid’s tweets

Wizkid’s online posts about being a millionaire in every currency while celebrating his milestone in the music industry raised comments from netizens. The singer’s Wizkid FC fans celebrated with him and also used the opportunity to shade Davido. Read some comments from Instagram below:

masonedirin:

“Davido nor fit relate Big Wiz for life.”

Sahdorfautos:

“Once u b millionaire in dollar u b millionaire in every currency.”

wofai.u:

“One and only Big bad wiz❤.”

___landnovels:

“Billionaires before 35, gather here let’s know ourselves.”

Iamwhizzberry:

“Real life winner .”

Officialdorine22:

“Always fighting yourself.”

Iam_bmodel:

“Millionaire in every currency, that’s a lot of achievement right there and we will get there someday.”

Chefdordor:

“But that’s the truth, win in real life… that’s the sweetest.”

Chyddo:

“Some people put more work into making others believe they are winning than actually winning. It’s important to truly win behind the scenes as you display on the screens.”

Murphypaid:

“Real life is where it matters, forget social media.”

presh.nickie:

“You don't like Wizkid keh? Is everything okay at home?”

wizkeep_dripping:

“This one don turn motivational speaker .”

zaddywayz:

“Social media lifestyle doesn’t count in real life !!! As long as you’re okay in real life!! You’re blessed.”

echovista88:

“Underline IN REAL LIFE! Everyone is Elon musk on IG! Don’t let anyone pressure you! You’re doing just fine!”

Source: Legit.ng