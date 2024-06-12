Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has raised the concerns of fans after speaking about his health on social media

The BBNaija show host shared how he planned to fix his health after experiencing three health scares and surgery in 2023

Ebuka’s disclosure was met with concerned reactions from netizens, with many of them sharing prayers for the TV star

Nigerian TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu caused a stir on social media after updating fans about his health struggles.

On his official Instagram page, the BBNaija reality show host shared a photo of himself and accompanied it with a caption where he explained how his health suffered and led to him undergoing surgery.

Fans pray for Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as he shares health problems. Photos: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

According to Ebuka, he had three health scares in 2023, and he ended the year in surgery. The media personality then went on to share his plan to fix his body.

He wrote:

“Had 3 health scares in 2023 and ended the year in surgery... Fixing the body in 2024 ”

Prayers pour in for Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Shortly after Ebuka shared his health challenges online, many netizens trooped to his comment section to express their sympathies. Majority of them also prayed for his quick recovery. Read some of what they had to say below:

ladehclothing:

“People go through a lot of things in private; thank God he is fine now.”

Udosweet:

“The Lord is your strength. Be kind to human, people are going through a lot.”

Emeso_azonobo:

“And Daddy freeze says we shouldn’t thank God for life.”

Mz_nomso:

“Reason I will always be grateful for good health, 30years and counting and we don’t even know what it feels like to sleep on the hospital bed Someone somewhere will now say we should not be grateful coz to God.. Father I’m forever grateful for all you have done for me and my family. ”

Kiddiesfantasy:

“People and their silent battles.... Thank God for healing.”

Callmedamy:

“This life everybody and wetin dey do them.”

_ouistheglobetrotter:

“When the money finally comes, May sickness not be an obstacle. Thankful for recovery.”

diamondevee:

“Chai, and you still entertained us, even though I noticed becos you lost a lot of weight... it is well.”

_foreverwinnie_:

“Thank God he’s okay now o.”

omalichajoy__:

“Thank God for his mercies upon you.”

Ebuka laments exorbitant prices of products

Meanwhile, in other news, Legit.ng reported that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu expressed concern over the high cost of living in the country.

Taking to Elon Musk's X, the brand ambassador noted that things that used to be cheap were no longer affordable, using the popular coaster biscuit as an example.

Ebuka's post about the price of things in the market drew the attention of many social media users.

Source: Legit.ng