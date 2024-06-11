“Wizkid Owns One Dance Not Drake”: Seyi Shay Makes Jarring Disclosure in Viral Video, Fans React
- An old interview granted by Nigerian singer Seyi Shay to the American TV show On Stage, where she spoke about Wizkid and Drake, has re-emerged online
- In the viral interview, Seyi Shay revealed that the famous Drake song One Dance belongs to Wizkid and not the Canadian singer
- Seyi Shay noted that Wizkid had written the song as an Afrobeat track before Drake took it off him and did a redo of it
An old interview granted by renowned Nigerian singer Oluwaseyi Joshua, better known as Seyi Shay, to the American music show, On Stage recently re-emerged on social media.
In the trending clip, Seyi Shay spoke about Wizkid and his contribution to making Afrobeats a global music genre.
While speaking to Akademiks, Seyi Shay made a jarring revelation about Drake's song with Wizkid One Dance.
She revealed that One Dance is Wizkid's song and not Drake's.
Seyi Shay reveals how One Dance to be
During the interview, Seyi Shay noted that One Dance was originally an Afrobeat song written by Wizkid and produced by Legendary Beatz.
However, Drake took the song of Wizkid after the Nigerian singer contacted him for a collaboration.
Seyi further revealed that after Drake removed the song from Wizkid, he tried redoing it with an infusion of American pop.
Legit.ng recalls reporting when a British DJ, Cliq Buzz had slammed Wizkid noting that he would have been a nobody if Drake has not feeatured him on One Dance.
Watch an excerpt of Seyi Shay's interview below:
Reactions trail Seyi Shay's comments about One Dance
Here are some of the comments that trailed Seyi Shay's interview:
@saka_cubana1:
"@mazitundeednut you no go see this one post ooo."
@wiser_spesh30:
"Wizkid lo help drake . I no Dey Stan rubbish."
@braun.007:
"Reminisce : wizkid lo help drake makes much sense now."
@scorpio_15832:
"That’s why the song was a smash because Wiz wrote it."
@MrAnuoluwapo:
"But she didn’t lie sha, at least we all know that."
@bigdaddyvinz:
"Yeah..stop talking about someone's else business live on TV."
@Olaisho3:
"And that’s the fact. Seyi too love Wiz that year, same as Tiwa. Na so 2 of them dey fight because of Starboy but I like Seyi Shey and Wiz."
@dabiramusic:
"She no lie naw but based on business and agreement wiz had to do what he did."
Wizkid describes his new kind of music
Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.
During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he was no longer an Afrobeats singer, and revealed the type of music he was into.
Source: Legit.ng
