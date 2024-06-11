An old interview granted by Nigerian singer Seyi Shay to the American TV show On Stage, where she spoke about Wizkid and Drake, has re-emerged online

In the viral interview, Seyi Shay revealed that the famous Drake song One Dance belongs to Wizkid and not the Canadian singer

Seyi Shay noted that Wizkid had written the song as an Afrobeat track before Drake took it off him and did a redo of it

In the trending clip, Seyi Shay spoke about Wizkid and his contribution to making Afrobeats a global music genre.

An old interview granted by Seyi Shay, in which she revealed that Wizkid is the true owner of the song One Dance and not Drake, has gone viral.

While speaking to Akademiks, Seyi Shay made a jarring revelation about Drake's song with Wizkid One Dance.

She revealed that One Dance is Wizkid's song and not Drake's.

Seyi Shay reveals how One Dance to be

During the interview, Seyi Shay noted that One Dance was originally an Afrobeat song written by Wizkid and produced by Legendary Beatz.

However, Drake took the song of Wizkid after the Nigerian singer contacted him for a collaboration.

Seyi further revealed that after Drake removed the song from Wizkid, he tried redoing it with an infusion of American pop.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a British DJ, Cliq Buzz had slammed Wizkid noting that he would have been a nobody if Drake has not feeatured him on One Dance.

Watch an excerpt of Seyi Shay's interview below:

Reactions trail Seyi Shay's comments about One Dance

Here are some of the comments that trailed Seyi Shay's interview:

@saka_cubana1:

"@mazitundeednut you no go see this one post ooo."

@wiser_spesh30:

"Wizkid lo help drake . I no Dey Stan rubbish."

@braun.007:

"Reminisce : wizkid lo help drake makes much sense now."

@scorpio_15832:

"That’s why the song was a smash because Wiz wrote it."

@MrAnuoluwapo:

"But she didn’t lie sha, at least we all know that."

@bigdaddyvinz:

"Yeah..stop talking about someone's else business live on TV."

@Olaisho3:

"And that’s the fact. Seyi too love Wiz that year, same as Tiwa. Na so 2 of them dey fight because of Starboy but I like Seyi Shey and Wiz."

@dabiramusic:

"She no lie naw but based on business and agreement wiz had to do what he did."

