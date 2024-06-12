Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu caused an online stir after questioning his son’s financial decisions

A video made the rounds showing the moment the movie star reacted to his child buying a N1.1 million iPhone

The viral clip of Chiwetalu’s reaction sparked an online discussion, with many netizens either praising or condemning him

Nigerian actor Chiwetalu Agu got some netizens talking over a viral video of him reacting to the price of his son’s iPhone 13 pro max.

In the clip which was posted on TikTok by the Nollywood star’s son, the movie star was seen questioning him about how much he got the device.

Video trends of Chiwetalu Agu reacting to price of son's iPhone. Photos: @chiwetalujnr

Source: TikTok

The youngster tried to play smart by claiming that he bought the iPhone for just N187,000, but Chiwetalu made it clear that he had already made his findings before questioning him and that the phone was worth at least a million.

As if to justify the amount of money he spent on the device, the actor’s son explained that he bought the phone, the pouch, the screen guard and the charger for N1.1 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This disclosure was followed by a loud exclamation from his father, who then proceeded to ask him where he was going to be feeding from henceforth because a person who could buy such an expensive phone could take care of a family.

In his words:

“Henceforth, where will you be feeding from? Someone who uses N1.1 million to buy a phone can take care of himself as well as cater for the entire family.”

See the full video below:

Fans react to Chiwetalu Agu and son’s exchange

The video of Chiwetalu Agu speaking about his son’s expensive iPhone raised interesting reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

Damii_makinwa:

“So this is how he is irl? ”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Where is the part where he shouted “ekwensu romancia maami water?”

theantiquepieces:

“I agree with Baba o “he must take that breadwinner responsibility “”

wesjay70:

“he just got elevated to a breadwinner .”

softigbogurl:

“So this man take this acting thing serious enter house Na wa.”

meetehis:

“My guy don’t panic, maintain that Steeze.”

acenaija:

“"henceforth where will you be feeding from?" My guy park and go.”

Edithsbeautyworld:

“This man and funny exclamations .”

uncle_armani416:

“He is a good father. You can't stay under my roof, eating my food and using a phone of 1.1m.”

oyjuliaa:

“Baba said it’s yahoo and it is even written on your face.”

Ifeanyi45671:

“Oga chinwetalu. You're exposing your son to efcc.”

Evergreen662023:

“I'm not sure how I should react to this clip. Do I have to laugh and pretend it's funny or frown and walk away. Is this a drama or real life event? Not everything should be aired on social media. If you want to talk to your son and give him fatherly advice, then do so in private. All this drama makes no sense.”

Pweetie_ik:

“Ibo is sweet sha....but I no understand anything Dem dey talk.”

How Chiwetalu Agu rejected N10m from Mike Adenuga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood star Chiwetalu Agu made the headlines after a video where he shared his experience working with Nigerian billionaire and business mogul Mike Adenuga, aka The Bull.

Chiwetalu, during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, revealed he rejected the whopping sum of N10 million from Adenuga to play a role in a movie.

The actor revealed that he had not made N1 million then but stood his ground and insisted on getting N20 million instead.

Source: Legit.ng