A talented young child, holding a small sound tool and singing excellently, captured attention online

In the video, the child sang passionately, demonstrating familiarity with the song from repeated listening

He began by singing slowly, in sync with the background music, before requesting the tempo to be increased to match his next song

Fine girlO said:

“You are my sunshine baby.”

Pomacys wrote:

“Why does this man look like Steve Irvwin?!?!”

Gugu Madlala commented:

“I will buy the ticket to this concert.”

Bambi also commented:

“Who else is watching more than once with all back weaving.”

Minni3m3:

“Play It faster.”

Elizabethcar:

“I dey serious relationships.”

Toby Lucy:

“I need a serious relationship.”

Joyce Auwera:

“You are my SUNSHA!”

Marcus Selassie:

“He sound like Stonebwoy the affro-dancehall king in Ghana.”

Asa detruth:

“It's how he moved to another key and maintained the tempo as well God bless you son love from Nigeria.”

Pecky and Presh:

“He sounds like the chipmunks.... so adorable.”

Weirdnuggetzbril:

“He's gonna be a rockstar when he grows up.”

Merab:

“Can someone tell me why I'm smiling.”

Jason Hunt:

“The amount of times I've watched this video seems like l'm addicted to it.”

Anike:

“You're my shanshan.”

Kid dances like Michael Jackson

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a young child dancing like Michael Jackson in an empty hall gained a lot of attention on TikTok.

In the clip, the child wore an outfit that looked just like the famous pop star's. He danced with smooth and precise moves that were well-known as Jackson's signature style.

It was clear that the child had practised the dance carefully, performing each step effortlessly and showing his great admiration for the King of Pop.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a young boy stepped onto the stage to perform Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal, and his video went viral on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng