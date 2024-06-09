Nigerian singer Davido and his beautiful wife, Chef Chi, were recently sighted at a wedding party while on vacation in America

Clips of the couple's outfit for the wedding ceremony have sparked massive reactions on social media

The glaring cleavage of Davido's wife, Chioma, was one of the biggest talking points of the viral clip while the singer was seen blaring a huge roll of tobacco in his mouth

A recent clip of Nigerian singer David Adeleke and his beautiful wife, Chioma, has sparked mixed reactions online.

The young couple were recently at a wedding party in the States, and clips of their outfits have sparked mixed conversations on social media.

A video of Davido and his wife, Chef Chi attending a wedding together trends. Photo credit: @davido

In one of the trending clips, Davido and his beautiful wife were seen attending the wedding mass while holding a firecracker.

However, Davido's wife, Chef Chi, has been at the centre of most conversations stirred by the viral clip.

Chef Chi's cleavages stirs emotions online

The viral video of Davido and his wife attending a wedding is coming days after a clip of Chef Chi's exposed body parts went viral.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Chef Chi hurriedly tried to cover her exposed body parts in the clip that went viral days ago.

The recent clip of the celebrity chef exposing her cleavages again has got people talking, with many noting that she doesn't seem to have learnt from the previous debacle.

See the viral images of Davido and Chef Chi attending a wedding ceremony:

Mixed reactions trail Davido and Chioma's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@esthersky_77:

"She don Dey walkaaaa again. Tommw make we no hear say pickin this and that. Una go come Dey do p!tyyyy card. Yimuuuuuuu. Sophia is a good mother."

@d_flowergirlj:

"I love her Elegancy. She carries herself with charisma and very reserved. She’s not razz and she’s beautiful. She is Mrs Adeleke Davido."

@oluebubechukwu_venture:

"Big man smoke anywhere. Poor man smoke inside bush and inside uncompleted building."

@shade_gold:

"She’s looking more beautiful but mama Imade remain undefeated."

@hameedahadayi:

"Na every event she must to open cleavage‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️! At least hv some decorum na."

@ololadesadiq___:

"But chioma fine shaaaaa very fine girl."

@perkins_negotiis:

"That sound of displeasure Chioma made when 001 put that smoke in for a puff,is legendary and she maintained STEEZ d very next second....Women are our mothers in the end."

@iam_kingsize:

"Chioma’s wrist."

@o.g_dharmie:

"Davido Dey smoke igbo now kobody talk oooo if na one boy wey don “gba ope” Dey smoke now una go Dey bash ham. Na that time una go hear “who raise these boys” truly rules are for poor people."

@therealmrsjones1509:

"Smoking at wedding, wow. She has inhale a lot."

@therealmrsjones1509:

"Davido wants the wedding gown to smell of weed. This boy no get home training!! Am sure he is the only one smoking there."

@oluwaferanmi_011:

"Una dey call her good girl yet she dey date amugbo."

"How I met Davido" - Chioma shares

Legit.ng recalls reporting an old clip that recently trended where Chef Chi shared how she met her hubby.

Chioma revealed that she met Davido through a friend after he first approached her in school.

