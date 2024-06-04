Nigerian power couple Davido and Chioma were recently sighted at a club in New York, and the latter's reaction once she saw cameras were on her stirs reactions online

In the viral clip, the Nigerian singer's wife immediately tried covering up her bosom the moment she realized that there were cameras focused on her and her hubby

Chioma's action has sparked massive reactions online, with many slamming the mother of two for wearing something she wasn't comfortable in

A video of Nigerian power couple David and Chioma Adeleke, better known as Davido and Chef Chi, has stirred reactions online social media.

The viral clip shared online by GH Hyper, a Ghanaian blog, got people talking after their cameras captured Chef Chi at an uncomfortable moment.

Video of Davido's wife, Chioma, rushing to cover her exposed body parts creates a stir online. Photo credit: @davido/@gh_hyper

Source: Instagram

Davido and Chioma are currently in New York for a gig and were seen attending a night party.

However, something that Davido's wife was caught doing in the viral clip sparked massive reactions online.

Chioma covers her exposed body parts

The mother of two stirred reactions online when she rushed to cover her exposed body parts when she noticed that the cameras were focused on her and capturing her from an overview angle.

Chioma's action stirred reactions, with many slamming the mother of two for stepping out in an outfit that exposed so much of her privates.

Some hailed Chioma for being conscious of her outfit and for trying to maintain some form of decency.

See the trending clip below:

Reactions trail video of Chioma's exposed body

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@trulyordained:

"Interesting, home training still dwells in chefchi. She immediately covered her exposed body part because of the camera."

@drino5376:

"Sophia is setting camera."

@iam_bigmikec:

"Dem don leave there kids again, all this kind parents na wa."

@tesleemlawal:

"Wondering what she is now covering."

@ernest_ot:

"And she look mirror before coming out now she Dey cover body for camera just lol."

@gabbana_unisex_cutz:

"Why Chioma dey cover breast ? Werey."

@maliprohan:

"Lol what was she thinking stepping out like that with a celebrity?"

@still_dahgodfather:

"Why you wear the cloth, if you know you’ll cover it in public??? Sense are really far from some women."

