Days after Portable's arrival in the United States, clips of him performing for the first time as he kicked off his North American tour went viral

In one of the trending clips from the singer's performance, Portable was seen stuffing his trousers with cash sprayed on him

The singer's first show in the United States came hours after his senior colleague, Davido, took him out on a dinner date

Hours after his dinner date with his senior colleague, Davido, clips of Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, kicking off his North America tour in grand style has got people talking.

Legit.ng recalls reporting the different conversations that trailed clips of Portable's arrival in the United States and how he bragged about being an international artist.

Clips from Portable's first concert in the United States go viral. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@golmynetv

Source: Instagram

Days after he arrived in the United States, he was seen linking up with his senior colleague, Davido, who gifted him designer sneakers worth over N1.3m.

Clips of Portable's first performance

Portable officially kicked off his first US tour on June 7, 2024, and clips of his performance have emerged online.

The singer, in his usual style, brought so much energy to the fore that the audience who were at the show couldn't get enough of him.

In one of the trending clips, the singer was seen stuffing loads of Dollar bills sprayed on him in his pants and trousers.

Watch one of the trending clips below:

Reactions trail Portable's show in the US

See some of the comments that trailed the viral clips:

@iam_degold:

"No be the sneaker Davido gift am be this."

@adeyeyeracheal:

"The person wey do eyonu for portable nah."

@djcapable1:

"This guy gets grace abeg."

@popchankzannotti:

"OMO nothing anybody fit tell me Dis Guy Get Grace Abeg.. if na another celeb jump gate like dat e don finish Allah Walai."

@directosinwin20:

"His grace is unique."

@haafsoh:

"One think you can't take away from him... He's very hardworking."

@owo809080:

"Am always happy when I see someone progressing, Akoi grace way no dey disgrace. Werey olorin , most of his song way I no, na online I take I no am."

@zeezhat:

"See where Portable dey keep money."

@ojeh0403:

"Won pe werey ni werey ni, onfi apa ewure jiyan. The translation is they’re calling him a mad man but he’s cashing out."

@horlaexclusive_painting:

"Funniest thing is that, those people wey dey do selfie with him r the one condemning him the most on social media."

@arakunrin_degorah01:

"Lol e be like play ni no be play habibu dõñ intentionally carry one big trouser go."

Portable spends time with Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

Source: Legit.ng