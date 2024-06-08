Months after Nollywood legendary Mr Ibu passed away, a joint statement released by friends and family of the actor soliciting funds for his burial has gone viral

The viral publication, which was signed by the president of the Actor's Guild of Nigeria (AGN), noted that a GoFundMe account was created to raise funds for the actor's burial

According to the statement, the funds earlier raised for the actor when he was still alive for his foot surgeries and amputation gulped most of the millions donated to him

A publication about the late Nollywood actor and comedian John Ikechukwu Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, begging for money from Nigerians has gone viral.

The publication is coming months after Mr Ibu passed away and his burial date had been set. According to the publication, which was signed by the president of the AGN, Emeka Rollas, and a couple of other people on the committee meant to oversee the actor's burial, they gave reasons why they were soliciting funds from the public.

The publication stated that a GoFundMe account had been opened in Mr Ibu's stead for people to donate money for his burial.

What happened to the previous donations

The statement that Mr Ibu's family and friends released also shared why they needed the funds and what happened to previous donations.

According to the statement, the previous donations made when the actor was still alive were used for his surgeries and the amputation of his legs, which took place twice.

The publication revealed that a burial ceremony is a five-day event, which is why a considerable sum of money would be needed to execute it.

Read the full statement below:

Reactions trail publication made by Mr Ibu's family

See some of the reactions that trailed the viral publications:

@officialsweetness_:

"So the 100m don finish?"

@caesar_bxp:

"Omo this family sha."

@mahvy_gram:

"lol so all the money wey them been first raise don finish? Okay…."

@_jasmineogoms:

"VDM was right."

@goodnessokwuma:

"Una want collect the small one I dey manage what about the ones was raised."

@radio_sweet_daddy:

"Weytin God go take judge us plenty."

@qualitynaijastores:

"So all the money previously donated has finished?"

@kezzyberry_:

"Very shameless family always begging online."

@daddyfreeze:

"After all the money raised they can still do this???"

@miriam.jacob:

"Nobody should give shishi,they are just trying to enrich their pockets…he’s gone if they like they should not bury him."

@luckyudu:

"I feel ashamed. I mean, no matter how poor they are, they could just respect him and bury him with what is available. I can’t imagine what life after earth would look like for everyone of us. May his soul rest in peace."

