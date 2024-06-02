A committee set up to organise the burial of the late actor Mr Ibu has requested the assistance of the public to lay him to rest

Recall that the comic actor passed away some months ago and arrangements have been put in place to give him a befitting burial

The committee, which is made up of his family and friends, hopes that the fans of the deceased will show some support

Plans are ongoing to ensure that the remains of comic actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, is laid to rest in a befitting manner.

Mr Ibu's body is set to be buried as his family and friends seek public funds. Image credit: @realmribu

For this reason, a committee made up of friends and family of the deceased was set up. They are seeking financial support from the public to fulfil the purpose of its establishment.

While he was alive, Mr Ibu made many laugh with his funny movie roles and also impacted on those around him.

However, he had a lot of family issues and his health suffered a set back. He died after having a cardiac arrest on March 2 at age 62.

The burial committee have also opened a GoFundMe account to ensure that the burial is a successful one.

Mr Ibu's burial committee seeks donations

In a request made available to Legit.ng, the committee said:

"The Central Planning Committee (CPC) of Late John Okafor(Family & Friends) solicit financial support from the general public to help them executive a successful burial for the late Nollywood Legend. Mr Ibu suffered ailment which consumed tens of millions through hospital bills for almost a year."

Actor's burial plans unveiled

The committee listed the burial schedule as follows:

"Tuesday, June 25 - novelty match between celebrities and Rangers FC; Wednesday, June 26 - night of tributes (Life and Times of Mr Ibu); Thursday, June 27 -wake-keep at his hometown, Amurri Nkanu West LGA Enugu state; Friday, June 28 - burial ceremony; and June 30 - Thanksgiving service."

The CPC also appreciated the head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM), Effurun, Delta State, Snr. Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, and few others who have made donations already.

Interested donors can make their contributions to Zenith Bank, account number 1311130091, and account name is MR IBU BURIAL COMMITTEE ACCOUNT.

The letter was signed by the chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Hon. Monday Diamond A. JP (Odoziobodo); the secretary, Ijele Christy Ozioma Ejiofor, and the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Amb. Emeka Rollas.

Actor's body leaving morgue video emerges

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Ibu’s corpse had now been moved from the hospital in the full glare of people.

A video emerged on social media showing the moment the comic actor’s body was wheeled away from the morgue.

Mr Ibu’s wife and others were spotted in the video and netizens shared their thoughts on the emotional moment.

