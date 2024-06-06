A young man's financial success has raised many questions from Nigerians as he became a landlord

The Nigerian man had family and friends around as he celebrated his achievement as a first-time landlord

Among the people who reacted to his video were people who wanted to know how he made his money

A young Nigerian has celebrated after building his first house and furnishing it to taste.

He posed in front of the house, thanking God for the achievement. Many people suggested he looked too young to have such a multi-million naira house.

Bungalow with big pillars

During his (@mosesocdzux) homewarming, the man invited a pastor to dedicate the house. Well-wishers were around to celebrate with him.

After they entered the house, the clergyman also prayed for the man. There was a short praise and worship session in the home.

People wondered about the source of the young man's wealth, and many wondered if his pastor asked him the same.

BAA said:

"Nah this CODM go later spoil my life."

Unknown said:

"Pastor no ask where him see money oo."

STAINLESS said:

"May God bless that chairman way no rep you."

ayemiracle7 said:

"See person wey I flog for Jss1."

johnbrian2222 said:

"This guy get sense pass a lot of matured guys when dey do street! And secondly try to avoid friends, Bcus as God dey bless you, enemies dey plenty."

Nobody said:

"Na today I sabi say I Dey play with my life."

JAVIDO said:

"Congratulations, but if land finish we go buy house."

Thatgurlzara said:

"And the parents or pastor no ask for his source of income later der go say he die young well it is well."

vïkí mõrē said:

"I tap from ur grace bro congratulations."

Jamie Louis said:

"Anywhere wey you see Money congratulation my bro for the fact that you use the money for something good, Many guys don see whtin pass this for street."

