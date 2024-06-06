Nigerian "Boy" Builds House with Cool Exterior Design, Dedicates it, People Ask Serious Questions
- A young man's financial success has raised many questions from Nigerians as he became a landlord
- The Nigerian man had family and friends around as he celebrated his achievement as a first-time landlord
- Among the people who reacted to his video were people who wanted to know how he made his money
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
A young Nigerian has celebrated after building his first house and furnishing it to taste.
He posed in front of the house, thanking God for the achievement. Many people suggested he looked too young to have such a multi-million naira house.
Bungalow with big pillars
During his (@mosesocdzux) homewarming, the man invited a pastor to dedicate the house. Well-wishers were around to celebrate with him.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
After they entered the house, the clergyman also prayed for the man. There was a short praise and worship session in the home.
People wondered about the source of the young man's wealth, and many wondered if his pastor asked him the same.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
BAA said:
"Nah this CODM go later spoil my life."
Unknown said:
"Pastor no ask where him see money oo."
STAINLESS said:
"May God bless that chairman way no rep you."
ayemiracle7 said:
"See person wey I flog for Jss1."
johnbrian2222 said:
"This guy get sense pass a lot of matured guys when dey do street! And secondly try to avoid friends, Bcus as God dey bless you, enemies dey plenty."
Nobody said:
"Na today I sabi say I Dey play with my life."
JAVIDO said:
"Congratulations, but if land finish we go buy house."
Thatgurlzara said:
"And the parents or pastor no ask for his source of income later der go say he die young well it is well."
vïkí mõrē said:
"I tap from ur grace bro congratulations."
Jamie Louis said:
"Anywhere wey you see Money congratulation my bro for the fact that you use the money for something good, Many guys don see whtin pass this for street."
Another young man built house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man made a significant investment in his life by building a multi-tenement house.
He (@shawalin_) showed the moment the house was decked with iron rods and concerts. He supervised the project.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.