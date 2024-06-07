How well have you followed Tonto Dikeh's career over the last decade? Which of her numerous love entanglements and marriages do you remember well? Put your love and knowledge for the Nollywood actress to the test in this fun trivia about her career, marriage, love life, and numerous controversial moments.

Test your knowledge of one of Nollywood's greatest actresses, Tonto Dikeh, and her love life and political career. Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Tonto Dikeh's life over the last 10 years and her political career:

1. Which state is Tonto Dikeh from?

2. What else is Tonto Dikeh known for apart from being an actress?

3. Meet Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband.

4. How many kids does Tonto Dikeh have?

5. How old is Tonto Dikeh's son?

6. Tonto Dikeh's life as a politician.

Source: Legit.ng