Ace Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh got a royal welcome on her first official visit to Rivers state after declaring her deputy governorship ambition

Tonto and her running mate, Tonye Ibraye, were received at the airport by a large crowd with different chants and drummers

In another video the actress was seen walking down the streets of Rumukoro, Obio-Akpor Local Government, with indigenes waving and cheering at her

The deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Rivers state, Tonto Dikeh visited her home state officially after declaring her political ambition.

The actress was given a hero's welcome. She was seen hugging, waving and talking to both old and young while thanking them all for their support.

Actress turn Politician Tonto Dikeh walks on the streets of Rumukoro during her homecoming Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

At some point she spoke to the press at the event officially. She averred that with the support she has been shown so far, she was confident that her party could achieve victory.

After thanking all those that came out to recieve her, the screen diva promised during her homecoming speech that, she will not take the love shown to her for granted.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the official caption on the post shared on Tonto's page;

"Following my announcement as the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 gubernatorial elections in Rivers State, I was hosted to a welcome reception by leaders, women and youths of Rumuokwuta, and the entire Obio Akpor LGA of Rivers State. The massive turnout was an expression of devotion to ensuring a greater Rivers State and an appreciation of God on his blessings upon my life. I thank the leaders of our party, the paramount rulers, women and youth groups and The committee youth on mobilization and sensitization @cymsnigeria for coming out in their numbers to welcome me. I will not take your love for granted!"

See how netizens reacted to the post by the actress;

@philipojire

"ADA PORT HARCOURT! Super proud of you"

@addydita

King T u won in advance the love is deep❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

@mariam_adun_

"We loveeeeeeeeeeee youuuuuu and are definitely rooting for you my king "

@pearlsofglamourevents

"You are an inspiration❤️"

@porsh_kelly

"My incoming we are with you all the way my king/Oba"

Deputy governorship candidate Tonto Dikeh steps out for 1st official political duty, looks stylish

Legit.ng recalls reporting, that the Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, had fully launched her political career and may well become the next deputy governor of Rivers state.

The movie star was announced as the running mate for African Democratic Congress (ADC)’s governorship candidate, Tonte Ibraye.

Dikeh had excitedly shared the news on her official Instagram page while expressing appreciation for being considered by the party.

Source: Legit.ng