The marital crisis going on between Tonto and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, has gone beyond social media banter

Churchill Olakunle handed over the matter to his lawyers to rake over and threaten the Nollywood actress into apologising for defaming his character

Olakunle Churchill's lawyers have sent a "cease and desist" letter to Tonto Dikeh to retract all false statements against Churchill and his new wife Rose

Nigerian tycoon Olakunle Churchill has sent his ex-wife Tonto Dikeh a cease-and-desist letter for disparaging him and his wife, Rosy Meurer.

Since their divorce, Tonto Dikeh reportedly hasn't stopped making serious accusations against him.

Churchill Olakunle and Rose sue Tonto Dikeh Credit: @rosymeurer, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Churchill's counsel said in a letter dated February 19 that Tonto had falsely accused Churchill and his wife Rosy on Instagram and had called him a deadbeat dad, a scammer, a robber, and other things.

His attorneys also brought up Tonto's assertion that Churchill had paid for their wedding despite having sponsored the event

Also, according to his attorneys, the rumours that Tonto spent N7 million on their wedding are untrue because they merely held a parlour ceremony at which Tonto's bride price was paid and only four guests were present.

The letter also mentioned how Tonto had falsely claimed Churchill was a deadbeat father and had called Churchill's wife, Rosy Meurer, a husband snatcher and a former friend.

The letter also noted how Tonto had labelled Rosy Meurer, Churchill's wife, a husband snatcher and a former friend of hers and accused Churchill of being a deadbeat father, and reported that Tonto restricted all access for him to be with their son despite the court's ruling.

His lawyers requested that Tonto Dikeh publicly apologise to Churchill and his wife, Rosy Meurer, within 24 hours or risk filing a defamation lawsuit.

See the letter below

Netizens react

abiodunlizzyagbasi:

"All these lawyers putting mouth for wetin no concern una, make your client kuku tell una say e no sleep with her , believing all what your client has told you is nonsense to me. Well, I trust Tonto , she will give u all your size."

omo_badmos:

"So he knows he will engage lawyer, he was now responding to her rant!!! Mtchewwww, nonsense."

adunsexy_1:

"Person wey dey craze."

ayokunlesheu:

"This Tonto matter ehn abeg who remember that guy she they drag with Toyota prado that time self."

lavivavogue:

"Tonto please reply after Saturday elections while we await results ‍♀️."

abisolalapatrona:

"This is the time everything you did to Bimbo Coker whom you have refused to give a divorce despite her asking for years, very funny you always claim the victim when you indeed knows fully well what you're doing. Radarada."

Churchill’s wife Rosy Meurer cruises in ‘beer parlour’ amid messy drama

With the viral messy and tell-it-all fight between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill, one would expect his wife Rosy Meurer to be concerned.

On the contrary, the actress was not interested in interfering or taking her husband's side, and she sparked reactions with a video.

On her Instagram page, Meurer shared a video of herself enjoying a wrap of suya with a bottle of beer.

Source: Legit.ng