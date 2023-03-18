Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shared the moment she cast her vote in the Rumuokuta area of Rivers state

This comes after the actress’ political party stepped down for the APC governorship candidate in Rivers

In another post, Tonto gushed about herself, saying she was a warrior and a tough and ambitious woman

Popular Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh joined Nigerian voters to participate in the 2023 governorship election.

The mother of one shared a video from her polling unit in her home town Rumuokuta in Obior Akpor LGA of Rivers state, where she cast her vote.

Tonto Dikeh urges the youth to get involved in politics. Credit: @tontolet

Tonto revealed the accreditation and voting exercise was done simultaneously, describing it as a smooth process.

The actress further urged Nigerian youth to participate in politics for future experience.

“I Am Very optimistic that we shall all have course to smile, the victory shall be for Rivers State not an individual. The youth should get actively involved in democratic engagement for future experience,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Tonto Dikeh says she is a warrior

In another post, Tonto Dikeh gushed about herself, saying she was a warrior in the time of women warriors.

She wrote:

“I am warrior in the mirror in the time of women warriors; the longtime for justice is the sword I carry” “I’m tough, I’m ambitious, and I knew exactly what I want. I AM WOMAN.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to video of Tonto Dikeh voting

See the reactions below:

sidira0305:

"God has already given you victory we're just waiting for the celebration and praise dance."

margaretdonaldjude:

"Mama love because of you abi APC today ooo."

wunmanny:

"You be better person no be those ones wey no know way back to der hometown."

thelma_marriot:

"All the Best Her Excellency ❤️."

davew2222:

"Wow that's front of my house ,more winnings."

vondeluchi:

"This voting thing in Nigeria is out of hand ✋ I wish you well ma."

Tonto Dikeh’s party steps down from gubernatorial race to join APC

Tonto Dikeh and her principal, Tonte Ibraye, stepped down from running for the governorship and deputy governorship position in Rivers state.

In the late hours of March 16, 2023, the movie star took to social media to announce that her party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), was no longer in the race.

According to her, their party had now adopted the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate, Tonye Cole.

