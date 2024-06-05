More details about Mohbad's dad's invitation to Alagbon police station have emerged on social media

The reports revealed the police invited Joseph Aloba over a petition by Oba Saheed Elegushi

Mohbad's father's lawyers, however, dismissed claims of him being detained or arrested as he has since left the station

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Joseph Aloba, father to the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, cried out after he was invited to the Alagbon police station in the Ikoyi area of Lagos on Monday.

A report via Punch revealed that Aloba was grilled on Monday, June 3, by officers of the Force Criminal Investigation Department at Alagbon, a petition filed by Oba Saheed Elegushi.

Mohbad's dad's lawyer says he was never arrested. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

According to Monisola Odumosu, head of the Aloba legal team, the petition borders on cyberbullying, cyberstalking, and criminal defamation following an interview granted by Mohbad recently.

“During the interview, Mr Aloba granted the London-based blogger, it was alleged that he said, ‘… his son was bullied and killed on the instruction of Oba Elegushi and that it was one Sam Larry that was sent to do the job…’” Odumosu said.

In reaction to the petition, Aloba reiterated that defaming Oba Elegushi wasn’t his intention, as he sought justice for Mohbad.

Odumosu added that Mohbad's dad clarified that he did not have any proof to support the claim against the monarch except the petition Mohbad wrote and other phone conversations he had with him.

The lawyer who revealed that the monarch was present at the meeting demanded a retraction, stating that Mohbad's father was never arrested or detained and has since been released.

People react as police grill Mohbad's dad

See the comments below:

indel001:

"Those pushing this baba no go rest o."

innocentorphan1:

"Na those people way day interview this man I blame self, this man don talk like 20 different story, the team should know better, if you have any proof, go to court, all this them say them say will not help than putting trouble."

kaywise___:

"At last they wan silent this man lmao God will fight na why them go keep verydarkman we understand the game."

ifeoluwa_mia:

"For what I want to know."

Source: Legit.ng