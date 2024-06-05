Well-known Lagos socialite Sam Larry has gained the pity of Nigerians after an angry citizen called him out recently

The audacious young man, claimed to be a Sagamu indigene in Ogun state, made a solid resolve to avenge the death of late singer Mohbad by dealing with Sam Larry

Recall that the music businessman was reported to be one of the few who bullied the former Marlian signee

Popular Lagos socialite Samson Balogun, aka Sam Larry, has been challenged by a Nigerian man from the lively town of Sagamu in Ogun state.

The fearless young man dared Sam Larry to pick a date when they could comfortably fight and promised to rain down punches on him until he was black and blue.

The Sagamu indigene challenged in a viral video spotted by Legit.ng claimed that the Naira Marley's associate was responsible for the abuse and bullying that the late singer Mohbad suffered.

He swore that If they ever crossed paths in public, he would beat the entertainment executive dangerously.

He hinted that it was a good thing Mohbad wasn't a local of Sagamu, suggesting that if the singer had been from their famous town, whoever was guilty of his death would have met the Sagamu's jungle justice.

Expressing his love for the late singer, he said that justice must be done so that he can have peaceful, eternal rest.

Watch the video below:

Video about attacking Naira Marley spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

goddontzzz_:

"I no fit sleep sagamu for just one day .. action film plenty."

kemity:

"As thug wey I be I don learn another slang here."

khallyvisuals01:

"Make Sam Larry self go, make we see something."

we_are_not_alone2:

"I be Lagos boy ooo but I day tell u Sam Larry no fit enter Sagamu."

bouff_ray:

"If you know the scores in Sagamu during the cult clash, you go know say them no, Dey fear anyone."

bash_elesh:

"Normal normal, Sam Larry don price market since the death of Mohbad. Even within Isale Eko wey be our own sef, Sam Larry no fit enter abete the way him dey take do before. Any small canter that involves Samlarry lasan,men fit drop am."

timmypoudz_1905_:

"This guy hate samlarry ooo olorun nake samlarry dey fear now nhi ooo if this one jam samlarry eehn samlarry go run ooo."

rich_pablo_101:

"Don’t joke with sagSagamu. We Dey smile here."

